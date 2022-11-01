Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."
Fans had a lot to say about the Grizzlies losing to the Jazz.
Jazz Receiving Calls 'Every Day' on Two Hot Players
Are the Utah Jazz still selling?
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
ESPN
Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown
Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Utah State athletics director John Hartwell resigns
Utah State athletics director John Hartwell has reportedly resigned after seven seasons at the school.
Bowl projections: Why BYU’s next game could impact the New Year’s Six race
The Cougars play at Boise State, a team that appears to be in the race for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six automatic bid. Also, is Utah set for a Holiday? The Utes’ postseason picture currently is pointing toward San Diego.
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
Does BYU have puncher’s chance against Boise State?
Struggling BYU Cougars face a streaking Boise State Broncos team that is solid on both sides of the ball. The Cougars are riding a four-game losing streak while the Broncos have won four straight.
Here’s how high Utah climbed and how far BYU fell in the latest college football power rankings
Utah beat Washington State on the road, while BYU fell at home to East Carolina.
Comments / 0