Maryville, TN

City of Maryville warns against utilities scam

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Two Maryville residents notified the city on Monday, Oct. 31, within the same hour that scammers called, offered lower utility bills and took payment information over the phone.

A release from the city states scammers have asked for personal information, including debit or credit card identification numbers, while pretending to discount the customer's utility bill by a large percentage. Scammers seem to be targeting older residents.

The city asks anyone who has received a similar call to contact customer service at 865-273-3456.

ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

