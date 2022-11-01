City of Maryville warns against utilities scam

Two Maryville residents notified the city on Monday, Oct. 31, within the same hour that scammers called, offered lower utility bills and took payment information over the phone.

A release from the city states scammers have asked for personal information, including debit or credit card identification numbers, while pretending to discount the customer's utility bill by a large percentage. Scammers seem to be targeting older residents.

The city asks anyone who has received a similar call to contact customer service at 865-273-3456.