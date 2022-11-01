ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Virginia NAACP pays $20K for access to AG’s ‘election integrity unit’ records

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2270Ri_0itrTXyN00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia NAACP said it paid nearly $20,000 for access to public records concerning the “Election Integrity Unit ” created by Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Freedom of Information Act request by the Virginia NAACP, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the NAACP’s general counsel office and the law firm Hogan Lovells US asked for all public records related to the unit’s establishment, organization, staffing, activities, spending.

The groups also requested information on how many instances of voter fraud or “election cheating” Virginia has seen in recent years.

The Virginia NAACP said Monday that the attorney general’s office responded that complying with the request would cost almost $20,000, a fee the group described as “exorbitant” but said they agreed to pay.

Virginia Attorney General Miyares adds new ‘Election Integrity Unit’

“The Virginia NAACP will not allow the Attorney General’s Office to escape public scrutiny, and we will not be bullied,” Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia NAACP, said in a statement Monday.

Miyares, a Republican who defeated two-term incumbent Mark Herring last year, established the unit within his office to work with state and local election officials and oversee investigations into potential crimes.

The unit will give legal advice to the Virginia Department of Elections, prosecute violations of state election laws and work with election officials “to ensure uniformity and legality in application of election laws,” according to the attorney general’s office.

Virginia congressman won’t debate Republican challenger who won’t accept 2020 election results

The AG’s office said that the election unit, which is made up of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals, will also work with law enforcement with the aim of securing “legality and purity in elections.”

A Republican-led push on the topic of “Election Integrity” has grown since former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

The Virginia NAACP said the attorney general’s office has until Nov. 8, Election Day for the midterms, to provide the records. A spokesperson for Miyares’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We will hold the Attorney General accountable and shine a light on this so-called ‘Election Integrity Unit’ in order to ensure that it does not interfere with our elections or our right to vote,” Barnette continued.

The Virginia NAACP will have a press conference outside the Virginia State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Data reveals innocent Black men in Virginia more likely to be incarcerated than other groups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Data from the National Registry of Exonerations reveals Black people are more likely to be wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit than any other group in America. According to the registry’s researchers, Black people are just over 13 percent of the U.S. population, but are 53 percent of the roughly 3,200 exonerations since 1989. And when the News 3 team of investigators analyzed the registry’s numbers for Virginia, the database showed that of the 64 people exonerated in Virginia since 1989, half of them were Black men.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians have used a tip line that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit concerns about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers, and other topics. A sampling of emails was provided this week to a coalition of news organizations as part of a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
whro.org

Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error

The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin appears at Vega Rally

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia Democratic and Republican candidates were holding events Tuesday to drum up support in what many experts are calling extremely tight races. There is just one week left before election day. Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, held an...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy