Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency

Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging reports no increase in service requests as result of recent financial hardships at Emporia Senior Center
The recent hardships of the Emporia Senior Center has not resulted in any increase in service requests to similar agencies, at least in the short term. According to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Deputy Director Kelsey Pfannenstiel, the agency is in the midst of its “busy season.”
KVOE
Newman Regional Health recognizing SOS for donation of SANE equipment
Newman Regional Health has announced a thank-you reception for a significant donation. Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says this is to thank SOS for its recent purchase of top-grade Sexual Assault Nursing Examiner equipment supporting those needing SANE technology. The equipment cost was over $40,000. The recognition meeting will...
KVOE
EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs
The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
KVOE
COVID-19 caseload increase remains stable for Lyon County Public Health, but one new death reported
Reported COVID-19 cases in Lyon County have been in a range of 20-50 a week now for over a month, and that trend continued Wednesday. Lyon County Public Health announced 31 new cases, up from 21 new cases each of the previous two weeks and down from the 51 cases reported Oct. 12. One death was added, putting Lyon County’s total now at 129.
KVOE
Emporia State University Career Services Fair coming Wednesday
The Emporia State University Career Services will be having an education fair Wednesday. The event will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. inside Webb Hall, located on the second floor of Memorial Union. This is the first of two fairs that ESU Career Services will be putting on...
KVOE
City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday
The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
KVOE
Sign ups now available for Salvation Army of Emporia Christmas assistance program
The enrollment period for the Emporia Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program is now open. Sign-ups will be accepted now through Friday, Nov. 11. Salvation Army of Emporia Captain Mylie Hadden says sign-ups will be first come first serve. Applicants will need to provide the following documentation to qualify for...
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
KVOE
Beacon for Hope bringing dinner, dancing and healing to Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday night
Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Unmasking Suicide Masquerade Ball Saturday night. The event will take place inside of the Emporia Granada Theatre with dinner, dancing and the traditional unmasking ceremony. Beacon for Hope Director Melissa Owen says the unmasking is a symbolic and therapeutic exercise for anyone and everyone in attendance.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing moved to December in adult mistreatment case
A man accused in Lyon County District Court of mistreating a dependent adult will be back in court next month. Mark Pursifull was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but that was moved to Dec. 19 after Judge Doug Jones approved separate motions to divulge medical information involving the alleged victim.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: School schedule expands Americus chili feed
Some shopping experts recommend eating a meal before buying groceries, so you don’t overspend. But what do you do before an evening out for candy?. “When kiddos go out doing trick-or-treating, a lot of them don’t have a chance to grab a good meal,” Americus Fire Chief Bill Harmon said.
KVOE
Emporia Christian School’s 28th Annual pancake feed is ready to kick-off this Saturday
The 28th Annual pancake feed by Emporia Christian School is back to normal and ready to take place this Saturday. This year, members of the community will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, plus sausage and a drink, for just $5. Emporia Christian School representative Jessica Hopkins says this event...
WIBW
Shawnee County Solid Waste worker injured when hit by car Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision in west-central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black...
KVOE
Emporia All Veterans Memorial addition and surveillance cameras now in place
Construction on phase two of the Emporia All Veterans Memorial is virtually at an end. According to local veteran Frank Lowery, the second phase of the memorial, located to the northwest of the original tablets, is completely open to the public following significant construction work over the summer. According to Lowery the second phase addition includes two new tablets bringing the total to 13 with 1,040 names inscribed upon them.
KVOE
Drought conditions virtually unchanged from prior week
Healthy rainfalls — possibly the most rain area residents have received in one event since late August — is in the forecast Friday. The rain comes as drought conditions have stabilized across the KVOE listening area. Severe drought blankets most of the coverage area, including Lyon, Chase and Osage counties as well as most of Coffey County, southeast Morris County and southeast Wabaunsee County.
WIBW
Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
Emporia gazette.com
Hundreds of hay bales burn for second day; fire origin unknown
An estimated 300 bales of hay kept burning in rural Lyon County Monday morning, after they somehow caught fire early Sunday. “They’ll burn for days,” Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said. “Right now, we’re just letting it burn.”
Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 10-31-22
Newsmaker: Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden discusses the agency’s Christmas assistance program. Newsmaker 2: Members of Emporia High Theatre preview their upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Comments / 0