Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police locate missing 13-year-old girl

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317mQc_0itrSDSS00

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Police said the missing teenager has been located.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Mariah Moreno was last seen Monday near Broadway Avenue in Beechview.

Moreno is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

