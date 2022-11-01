Did you know that occupants of a car seldom have their seatbelts in the correct position as they are when tested by crash safety authorities? Due to gravity, poor posture, and the vibration of a car, the lap belt rides up above the pelvis of a passenger within a few miles. While this might not seem like a problem, in the event of a crash, smaller occupants can easily slip underneath the belt in what is termed 'submarining.' Even those that don't slide all the way through can suffer, as the belt tightening over the soft stomach can cause internal organ damage at speeds as low as 30 mph, meaning your car isn't as safe as testing authorities claim.

19 DAYS AGO