ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New Hyundai Grandeur Proves Sedans Can Still Be Cool

We all know that sedans have been going out of fashion over the past couple of decades, especially in the US where the vast majority of new cars are trucks or crossovers. Some companies have come up with genre-bending models, like the Polestar 2 and Toyota Crown that are really just sedans with an SUV-ish disguise. But Hyundai has stayed committed to the traditional sedan, especially in its home country of South Korea, where it has unveiled the new full-size Grandeur luxury sedan, which is one of the coolest new cars of the year.
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Invents Airbag For Your Crotch That Makes Your Seatbelt Work Properly

Did you know that occupants of a car seldom have their seatbelts in the correct position as they are when tested by crash safety authorities? Due to gravity, poor posture, and the vibration of a car, the lap belt rides up above the pelvis of a passenger within a few miles. While this might not seem like a problem, in the event of a crash, smaller occupants can easily slip underneath the belt in what is termed 'submarining.' Even those that don't slide all the way through can suffer, as the belt tightening over the soft stomach can cause internal organ damage at speeds as low as 30 mph, meaning your car isn't as safe as testing authorities claim.
teslarati.com

Audi focuses on E-Tron, cuts A8 production at German facility

Audi will cut production of their flagship A8 luxury sedan and, in turn, will increase Audi E-Tron production. The Audi E-Tron has quickly become one of the brand’s most popular nameplates, easily surpassing lackadaisical Audi A8 sales. According to the German news site Stimme.de, the brand is shifting production, focusing on its better-selling electric super sedan and cutting its historic Audi A8 production.
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy