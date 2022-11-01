Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Hyundai issues another round of recalls over fire risk
The latest Hyundai recall involves the 2018 Santa Fe and a problem with its anti-lock braking system that could cause an electrical short.
CNET
New Hyundai Grandeur Proves Sedans Can Still Be Cool
We all know that sedans have been going out of fashion over the past couple of decades, especially in the US where the vast majority of new cars are trucks or crossovers. Some companies have come up with genre-bending models, like the Polestar 2 and Toyota Crown that are really just sedans with an SUV-ish disguise. But Hyundai has stayed committed to the traditional sedan, especially in its home country of South Korea, where it has unveiled the new full-size Grandeur luxury sedan, which is one of the coolest new cars of the year.
Hyundai Invents Airbag For Your Crotch That Makes Your Seatbelt Work Properly
Did you know that occupants of a car seldom have their seatbelts in the correct position as they are when tested by crash safety authorities? Due to gravity, poor posture, and the vibration of a car, the lap belt rides up above the pelvis of a passenger within a few miles. While this might not seem like a problem, in the event of a crash, smaller occupants can easily slip underneath the belt in what is termed 'submarining.' Even those that don't slide all the way through can suffer, as the belt tightening over the soft stomach can cause internal organ damage at speeds as low as 30 mph, meaning your car isn't as safe as testing authorities claim.
Kia recalls 71,000 vehicles for the second time, urges owners to park outside
The Korean automaker said eight vehicles that had supposedly been repaired following the 2016 recall have caught fire, and 15 more have had melting or damage.
Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire.
Carscoops
Hyundai Also Warns 2018 Santa Fe Sport Owners To Park Outside Over Fire Risk
Hyundai missed a total of 44,396 crossovers in a recall that relates to a risk of fires and must now issue a new recall for those vehicles. As a result, owners of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport are being asked to park outside and away from structures until a repair is performed.
teslarati.com
Audi focuses on E-Tron, cuts A8 production at German facility
Audi will cut production of their flagship A8 luxury sedan and, in turn, will increase Audi E-Tron production. The Audi E-Tron has quickly become one of the brand’s most popular nameplates, easily surpassing lackadaisical Audi A8 sales. According to the German news site Stimme.de, the brand is shifting production, focusing on its better-selling electric super sedan and cutting its historic Audi A8 production.
2 Nissan Armada Alternatives That Aren’t an Infiniti QX80
Find out if these two Nissan Armada alternatives that aren't an Infiniti QX80 are right for you. The post 2 Nissan Armada Alternatives That Aren’t an Infiniti QX80 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0