ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Rainier, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day

It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Margaret Minnicks

Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
TheConversationAU

Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology

Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
Mental_Floss

Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson

Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
buzzfeednews.com

These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie

For those who celebrate, Halloween is all about creative costumes, trick-or-treating, and debating whether candy corn is good or evil. Braver souls seek out scares by visiting haunted attractions or watching horror movies. But in some cases, spooky fun became overshadowed by tragedy. Here are five terrifying true stories of...
HOUSTON, TX
housebeautiful.com

This Terrifying Haunted House in San Francisco Is the Perfect Fodder for a Viral TV Show

The Watcher, a series based on the true story behind a mysterious home, is currently the number one most popular show on Netflix, which has instigated a surge in queries about the real-life inspiration behind it. According to Google Trends, 500,000 users searched for information around "The Watcher" when the series dropped, making it the third most searched term in the country that day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Uplift Loudoun

A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October

Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
BRAMBLETON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy