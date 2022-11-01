Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...

4 DAYS AGO