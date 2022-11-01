Read full article on original website
Kid In Spooky Costume Does Sweetest Thing When Tiny Trick-or-Treater Is Too Scared of It
The dad was so thankful.
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
11 Haunted Hotels You Can Stay In For A Spooky Night Away Any Time Of Year
If you’ve graduated from Halloween’s staged haunted houses and their almost predictable jump scares, you’re ready for an unscripted spooky slumber party with ghosts at a haunted hotel. At the country’s most historic hotels, some guests have never checked out, their spirits purportedly lingering on the hotel...
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Horrifying close-up photo of an ant is the stuff of nightmares
A zoomed-in photo of an ant is giving the internet the chills.
Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations
Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
20 details you probably missed in 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
Disney's spooky holiday film has a cult following, but even the biggest fans may not have caught these background gems and fun references.
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: Halloween’s scariest threats? Not razor blades or ‘rainbow’ fentanyl, but rumors and lies
Like roller coasters and horror movies, Halloween amps up the fun by mixing in a dose of fear. Go too light on the scariness — make the coaster too slow, for example, or the monster too tame — and the enjoyment drains away. Perhaps that’s why we keep...
Go Camping Halloween Weekend at the Most Haunted Campgrounds in the U.S.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
Watch: Car wash chain becoming 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween night
A car wash chain announced nearly 60 locations across the United States are transforming Halloween night into "Tunnel of Terror" haunted car washes.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
buzzfeednews.com
These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie
For those who celebrate, Halloween is all about creative costumes, trick-or-treating, and debating whether candy corn is good or evil. Braver souls seek out scares by visiting haunted attractions or watching horror movies. But in some cases, spooky fun became overshadowed by tragedy. Here are five terrifying true stories of...
housebeautiful.com
This Terrifying Haunted House in San Francisco Is the Perfect Fodder for a Viral TV Show
The Watcher, a series based on the true story behind a mysterious home, is currently the number one most popular show on Netflix, which has instigated a surge in queries about the real-life inspiration behind it. According to Google Trends, 500,000 users searched for information around "The Watcher" when the series dropped, making it the third most searched term in the country that day.
Can You Spot the Spooky Jack-o’-Lanterns Hiding in the Haunted House?
Spotting jack-o’-lanterns lurking in a 2D haunted house is a lot less messy than carving pumpkins yourself.
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
