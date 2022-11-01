YORK COUNTY, Pa., (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners approved a property tax refund for certain providers within the county. According to a release, the board a property tax refund program for members of fire companies as well as nonprofit property tax relief to those who maintain active volunteer services, and those who are able to do so because of an injury incurred in the line of duty.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO