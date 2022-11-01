Read full article on original website
Train crash at Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Related video above: File drone video of the Strasburg Railroad. According to a spokesperson for the Strasburg Railroad, a low-speed locomotive from the railroad crashed into an excavator at the Leman Place Yard in Paradise at around 11:23 a.m.
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Interstate 83 in York
YORK, Pa. — There were a couple of problem spots on the roads in York County Thursday morning, but they have since been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking a lane on northbound Interstate 83 at the George Street Exit. There were significant backups in that area. While the crash has been cleared, there may still be residual delays.
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
Police ID 3 suspects in series of package thefts in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover, York County are investigating a series of suspected thefts involving packages delivered to homes and businesses across the borough over the last few weeks. Officers were able to identify three suspects—an 18-year-old Hanover man and two male juveniles from the borough, ages 16...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident
MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
Police looking for run-away juveniles from York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were both reported to be together, however, it is unknown if the two are in danger at this time, according to police.
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
Market Street Bridge over Mill Creek in York County reopens to traffic: PennDOT
The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed on Sept. 27 for replacement and led to increased traffics and backups on a number of surrounding thoroughfares. Detours associated with the closure have been lifted, a press release said.
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Strasburg 475 Damaged in Collision With Excavator
STRASBURG, Pa. — The front end of former Norfolk & Western 4-8-0 475 was damaged during a collision with an excavator on the Strasburg Rail Road on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. According to multiple videos posted online of the incident — including a Virtual Railfan...
Central Pa. business damaged during shooting
An overnight shooting in Lancaster damaged a local business, but did not hurt anyone, city police said. About 70 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, reported just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of East Walnut Street, police said. Police said a “commercial property” was...
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
Property tax refunds approved for York County fire, EMS providers
YORK COUNTY, Pa., (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners approved a property tax refund for certain providers within the county. According to a release, the board a property tax refund program for members of fire companies as well as nonprofit property tax relief to those who maintain active volunteer services, and those who are able to do so because of an injury incurred in the line of duty.
Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
November weather records for Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
