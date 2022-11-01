ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Train crash at Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Related video above: File drone video of the Strasburg Railroad. According to a spokesperson for the Strasburg Railroad, a low-speed locomotive from the railroad crashed into an excavator at the Leman Place Yard in Paradise at around 11:23 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Interstate 83 in York

YORK, Pa. — There were a couple of problem spots on the roads in York County Thursday morning, but they have since been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking a lane on northbound Interstate 83 at the George Street Exit. There were significant backups in that area. While the crash has been cleared, there may still be residual delays.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Commercial fire in York County

A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police looking for run-away juveniles from York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were both reported to be together, however, it is unknown if the two are in danger at this time, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
railfan.com

Strasburg 475 Damaged in Collision With Excavator

STRASBURG, Pa. — The front end of former Norfolk & Western 4-8-0 475 was damaged during a collision with an excavator on the Strasburg Rail Road on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. According to multiple videos posted online of the incident — including a Virtual Railfan...
STRASBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. business damaged during shooting

An overnight shooting in Lancaster damaged a local business, but did not hurt anyone, city police said. About 70 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, reported just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of East Walnut Street, police said. Police said a “commercial property” was...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Property tax refunds approved for York County fire, EMS providers

YORK COUNTY, Pa., (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners approved a property tax refund for certain providers within the county. According to a release, the board a property tax refund program for members of fire companies as well as nonprofit property tax relief to those who maintain active volunteer services, and those who are able to do so because of an injury incurred in the line of duty.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
abc27.com

November weather records for Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy