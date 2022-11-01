New York judge hears arguments in contempt charge against Broome County sheriff

Read full article on original website
Related
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
The Trump Organization — a real-estate and golf-resort empire — is on trial for alleged tax evasion. Jury selection got underway in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. Some potential jurors reacted audibly when learning the case involved the former president. Some potential jurors in the criminal tax-fraud trial...
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Former Trump Chief of Staff and Material Witness Mark Meadows Must Testify in Fulton County Election Probe, Judge Rules
Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, a key figure in the former president’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election outcome, must testify before a Fulton County special purpose grand jury in Georgia, a South Carolina judge ruled Wednesday. At the end of a Wednesday morning hearing, Judge...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Attorneys for man accused of attempting to murder Justice Kavanaugh have no concerns about his competency
Attorneys for the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a federal judge Wednesday they have no concerns about their client's competency.
New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay
The New York state Supreme Court reinstated all state employees fired for being unvaccinated during the pandemic Monday, saying the government violated their rights.
Alito says leak of Supreme Court abortion opinion made some justices "targets for assassination"
Washington — The unprecedented leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade put the lives of the justices who voted to unwind the constitutional right to an abortion at risk, Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft and final opinion by the court's conservative majority, said Tuesday.
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
Sheridan Media
Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney
Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
Trump company loses bid to toss initial jury pool in criminal trial
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company on Tuesday lost a bid to dismiss an initial group of 18 prospective jurors for the real estate firm's criminal trial on tax fraud charges after arguing that the pool was tainted by observing one juror candidate who said she was biased.
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law, says state turned a constitutional right into a "mere request"
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Federal Judge Rules Against City of Santa Barbara’s ‘Sit-Lie’ Ordinance
The same federal appeals judge who blistered Donald Trump’s legal campaign to overturn the 2020 election results as “a coup in search of a legal theory” has now ruled that Santa Barbara’s “sit-lie ordinance,” which bans homeless people from sitting or lying on portions of State and Milpas streets, qualifies as “selective enforcement” and is constitutionally insupportable.
OPINION: Why vote to retain the Kansas Supreme Court justices?
This fall I will mark my ballot to retain all six Kansas Supreme Court justices. Yes, I know that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. So, as judges often demand, here’s the evidence supporting mine. I served on the Supreme Court from 2002 through 2019, the last ten...
Washington Examiner
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
Washington Examiner
Women protesting Supreme Court abortion decision disrupt justices amid arguments
During the start of Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday, three women visiting the high court stood up and voiced opposition to the summer decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The public is once again allowed to attend oral argument periods following the high court's nearly two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women were seated near the back of the courtroom when one of them stood up, saying, "I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs," the June 24 ruling allowing states to make laws severely limiting or restricting abortion.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds Fremont County judge wrongfully excluded evidence of prison culture from trial
A Fremont County judge wrongly excluded expert testimony about prison culture from a criminal trial, including an inmate's incentive not to "snitch," the state's Court of Appeals ruled last week. Because the testimony would have cast doubt on the defendant's confession to possessing contraband in prison, the appellate court ordered...
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections...
Comments / 0