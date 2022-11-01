ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

New York judge hears arguments in contempt charge against Broome County sheriff

By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
wskg.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Supreme Court Suspends Buffalo Attorney

Buffalo Attorney Nick E. Beduhn has been suspended by the Wyoming Supreme Court. In a release from the Supreme Court issued Wednesday, it was announced that the suspension would take effect immediately. The suspension was issued due to a court rule that “provides for immediate suspension of attorneys who abandon...
BUFFALO, WY
Santa Barbara Independent

Federal Judge Rules Against City of Santa Barbara’s ‘Sit-Lie’ Ordinance

The same federal appeals judge who blistered Donald Trump’s legal campaign to overturn the 2020 election results as “a coup in search of a legal theory” has now ruled that Santa Barbara’s “sit-lie ordinance,” which bans homeless people from sitting or lying on portions of State and Milpas streets, qualifies as “selective enforcement” and is constitutionally insupportable.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Washington Examiner

Women protesting Supreme Court abortion decision disrupt justices amid arguments

During the start of Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday, three women visiting the high court stood up and voiced opposition to the summer decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The public is once again allowed to attend oral argument periods following the high court's nearly two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women were seated near the back of the courtroom when one of them stood up, saying, "I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs," the June 24 ruling allowing states to make laws severely limiting or restricting abortion.
WDBO

Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy