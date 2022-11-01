New York judge hears arguments in contempt charge against Broome County sheriff

During the start of Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday, three women visiting the high court stood up and voiced opposition to the summer decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The public is once again allowed to attend oral argument periods following the high court's nearly two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women were seated near the back of the courtroom when one of them stood up, saying, "I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs," the June 24 ruling allowing states to make laws severely limiting or restricting abortion.

1 DAY AGO