ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Charlie Crist describes Biden as ‘ageless’ and full of energy, depicts DeSantis as a cowardly bully

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist described President Joe Biden on Wednesday as an inspiring and “ageless” political leader, who demonstrates inspiring energy. And he depicted the man he hopes to unseat, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a cowardly bully who displays a false machismo. Crist offered the assessments — using the most Democratic-blue tinted partisan glasses possible ...
FLORIDA STATE
WBEN 930AM

Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers

Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy