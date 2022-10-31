Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Florida Bar investigates Parkland school shooter’s assistant public defender
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented the Parkland school shooter during the recent penalty phase in Broward County. According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
Parkland Florida Murderer Nikolas Cruz Sentenced To Life Without Parole
Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentenced the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting’s perpetrator Nikolas Cruz to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole Wednesday. A jury recommended sentencing Cruz to life without the possibility of parole on Oct. 13, rather than unanimously voting for the
Parkland Families Call For Violent Vengeance Against School Shooter Nikolas Cruz
In the second day of victim impact statements, families of students and teachers killed by Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 continued to openly wish for him to meet a violent end. More loved ones of the 17 people murdered by Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz...
Parkland Families Curse Nikolas Cruz, Attack Public Defenders In Victim Impact Statements
Before Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz can be officially sentenced to life in prison, victims and family members of victims had the chance to front him — and, with the judge's permission, his lawyers — in court. Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter...
Alleged Florida Clown-Face Killer Denied Bond Ahead Of Cold Case Murder Trial
Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing up like a clown and murdering her then-lover's wife, Marlene Warren, at the couple's south Florida home in 1990. She was arrested in 2017 and maintains her innocence. A judge has ruled that Sheila Keen-Warren should not be freed from jail ahead of her...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Click10.com
Attorneys for Miami man accused of voter fraud ask judge to dismiss charges
MIAMI – Attorneys for a Miami man accused of voter fraud as part of a crackdown by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are asking a Miami-Dade judge to dismiss the charges against him, maintaining he did not knowingly vote illegally. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, a convicted felon, was one of...
Charlie Crist describes Biden as ‘ageless’ and full of energy, depicts DeSantis as a cowardly bully
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist described President Joe Biden on Wednesday as an inspiring and “ageless” political leader, who demonstrates inspiring energy. And he depicted the man he hopes to unseat, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a cowardly bully who displays a false machismo. Crist offered the assessments — using the most Democratic-blue tinted partisan glasses possible ...
Click10.com
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
floridapolitics.com
Latino Victory Fund announces six-figure ad campaign for Annette Taddeo, Karla Hernández
‘We want Latino voters to know what’s at stake in this election.’. Less than a week before Election Day, a progressive PAC backing Latino candidates nationwide is launching a six-figure ad campaign to support Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Congress and Karla Hernández’s bid to be Lieutenant Governor.
Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers
Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
Click10.com
Ex-Miami-Dade firefighter sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, threatening ex-wife with gun
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami-Dade firefighter was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of child molestation and pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle first reported the news Monday, confirming that Judge Ellen Venzer immediately sentenced Fernando Castano, 49,...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
cbs12.com
Congresswoman, local leaders react to display of antisemitic messages in Florida
BOCA RATON, FLA (WPEC) — On Monday, local politicians and faith leaders gathered in Palm Beach County to condemn the recent antisemitic messages across Florida. “We cannot allow hate to go unchecked and continue to fester,” said Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On Sunday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office said...
ABC Action News
South Florida organization tries to engage young voters before the election
Less than a week from Election Day, organizations across Florida are trying to get as many people to vote as possible. The focus now is on young people. If you have visited any college campus in South Florida, you might have seen a group of college students they are known as Engage Miami.
wflx.com
Biden in South Fla. says Social Security, Medicare 'under siege' by Republicans
President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8. The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie...
WPTV
President Joe Biden visits South Florida, campaigns for Charlie Crist, Val Demings
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden's visit to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Tuesday highlighted the importance his party places on Democratic voter party strongholds in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Indeed, political analysts believe without big support from voters in South Florida, the uphill...
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
