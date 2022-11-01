Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
Man Fatally Shot in East Garfield Park, Hours After Vigil Held For Monday's Mass Shooting
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
2 Children Seriously Hurt After They Were Hit by Truck in Chicago's Hermosa Neighborhood
Chicago fire officials say that two children were transported to local hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, the initial call came into firefighters at approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Details on the cause of the collision are still unclear,...
Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
wjol.com
Person Identified in Sunday’s Fatal Shooting, Crash On City’s East Side
The Will County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of the person who was killed following a crash and shooting in at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Columbia Street on Saturday. 27 year old Jeffrey Faint, of Joliet was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and shooting.
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
fox32chicago.com
1-month-old infant found dead in Chicago's Lake Meadows neighborhood
CHICAGO - An infant was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Lake Meadows on Chicago's South Side Wednesday. Police say they are investigating the death of 1-month-old, Sia Patel, who was found in the 500 block of East 33rd Place around 8:46 a.m. First aid was attempted before the...
Off-duty CPD officer found not guilty of allegedly firing gun at Evergreen Park carjacking suspects
Prosecutors previously said the officer fired her gun at a group who stole her car, but the group had not displayed a firearm or threatened her prior to the incident.
Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt.
West Side Halloween drive-by shooting victim speaks out: ‘For this to happen, it’s unbelievable’
The victim revealed that she organized an Oct. 31 vigil for her cousin, who passed away days earlier from natural causes at age 38.
14 people, including 3-year-old, shot Halloween night in Garfield Park drive-by shooting, police say
The number of victims is currently unknown.
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
Police alert West and Near Northwest Side residents of stolen car ring
Chicago police said there have been 18 thefts of Hyundais and Kias between October 17th and the 29th in the Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park and Palmer Square neighborhoods.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
Comments / 1