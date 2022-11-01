ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever."    The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1-month-old infant found dead in Chicago's Lake Meadows neighborhood

CHICAGO - An infant was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Lake Meadows on Chicago's South Side Wednesday. Police say they are investigating the death of 1-month-old, Sia Patel, who was found in the 500 block of East 33rd Place around 8:46 a.m. First aid was attempted before the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt. 
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town

CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
CHICAGO, IL

