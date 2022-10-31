Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
Sounds of Liberation Featuring Andre Williams, Hosted by Clovice Lewis at Andre’s Lounge and on Zoom
Middletown Art Center (MAC) presents the fourth and final Sounds of Liberation conversation, this time with singer, songwriter Andre Williams on Saturday, November 12th, 5:30 pm at Andre’s Lounge in Lakeport and on Zoom. Williams, R&B vocalist, songwriter, producer and local entrepreneur, will be hosted by Clovice Lewis, composer, musician, educator, and social justice advocate from Upper Lake in a conversation about race and music. The evening includes an intimate performance by Williams and Lewis and an opportunity for audience questions. Doors open at 5:15 pm.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Sweet William
Pet of the Month is brought to you by Sonoma County Family YMCA!. Likes: Giving lovey eyes and slow blinks to his family, chicken, and observing hummingbirds (he's still trying to understand how they move so fast).. Dislikes: Being told no, privacy, and he's rather suspicious of the shower curtain.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Library Offers Digital Newspaper Collection
The Lake County Library is happy to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection, titled America’s News. This collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues of over 3,000 full-text newspapers, including The Lake County Record-Bee, Santa Rosa Press Democrat, and San Francisco Chronicle.
lakecountybloom.com
City of Lakeport – Arts and Culture Survey
The City of Lakeport requests your assistance in participating in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community. The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan recommends that the City develop art in public places program. In coordination with Lakeport Main Street Association and Lake County Arts Council, the City is in the process of developing an Arts and Culture Plan.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 11.01.22
There’s an old saw, (cliché), which is often said when you’re about to enter a small town – “If you blink, you’ll miss it”… I’m not really sure how this can apply to this week’s music guide, but I think you’ll get the connection… As I have said many times during the 6+ years I’ve been writing up the music guide, sometime after the start of the Autumn season, our local live music scene significantly slows down, mostly due to cooler weather making outdoor events less comfortable. What’s most important, though, is that the next 4-5 months are when our venues that provide live music need you the most. Even something as simple as popping in for a meal or a drink every so often is greatly appreciated. I’m sure we all remember the great music establishments that shut down due to the pandemic. Just because live music is over for the next few months doesn’t mean these businesses are. Please support our local businesses. Thank you. Here’s the live music schedule for the week of 11/1 through 11/7…
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
lakecountybloom.com
County Library Offers New Paid Literacy Positions
The Lake County Library is pleased to announce two new program opportunities for its Literacy Program. With recent approval for an English as a Second Language grant from the California Library Literacy Services, the Library will implement a new ESL program for adult English Language Learners to learn to read, write, and speak in English. The ESL program will offer one-on-one tutoring, small group classes, conversation club, and more. To implement this program, the Library is hiring for a bilingual Library Technician who will coordinate the program. Interested candidates can review the job posting and apply at http://jobs.lakecountyca.gov/.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
mendofever.com
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Growing in Sonoma County
A growing number of Sonoma County’s kids are getting infected with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reports 222 children were suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses between October 15th and 31st. The hospital treated 59 kids for respiratory viruses during the same period last year. In the past two months, four children between the ages of eleven months and three years have been hospitalized with RSV at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Two children in the same age group were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses at that facility all of last year.
2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa
SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
sonomastatestar.com
Housing facility for homeless opens in Rohnert Park
In an effort to curb the rising number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park, the city opened the doors to a new 60-unit supportive housing facility last Monday on Labath Avenue. The site, called, “Labath Landing,” will act as an interim housing program to address the city’s estimated 250 homeless individuals, and per their website, will provide mental health counseling and job training to help residents become stable enough to eventually move out into permanent housing.
ksro.com
Two Remain Hospitalized After Shooting in Santa Rosa
Two people are still hospitalized in critical condition six days after a double shooting in Santa Rosa. Both victims were shot Friday night, after an argument turned violent on Quigg Drive. Police who came to the aid of the first reported victim found the second one nearby. A maximum $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. The Santa Rosa Police Department plans to release more details about the shooting either today or tomorrow.
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
