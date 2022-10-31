Fuel Tanker Explosion Impacts 1,500 People & Over 100 Animals In Mexico; 22 Pets Tragically Perish In The Fire

Read full article on original website
Related
The Unthinkable Story of Elisabeth Fritzl: A Case of Incest and Abuse
Representative Image of Reporting after arrestingWikimedia Commons. The unthinkable story of Elisabeth Fritzl is a case of incest and abuse that is so horrific, it's hard to believe it happened. In this post, we'll take a closer look at the story and the effects it had on Elisabeth and her family.
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’
A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
vinlove.net
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
chulavistatoday.com
U.S. Border Patrol seize four AR-15 style rifles and 17 loaded AR-15 magazines near San Ysidro Port of Entry
Several men were found four heavily armed men in the “deep boundaries of the San Ysidro mountains” last week which lead to the discovery of four AR-15 style rifles and 17 loaded AR-15 magazines, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced. U.S. Border Patrol agents were on patrol approximately...
The Mystery Behind the Screaming Mummies
The Screaming Guanajuato Mummies re-surfacedHistory of Yesterday. What happens when "dead" persons resurrect? This is the horrifyingly real yet fascinating tale of mummies, not zombies, returning from the dead. This horror story is set in Guanajuato, Mexico, not Cairo, Egypt. Have you ever had a nightmare about being buried alive, which caused you to wake up in the middle of the night sweating and terrified? There have been instances of this worst-case scenario coming true throughout history. The wailing Guanajuato Mummies depict the consequences of "dead" individuals returning to "life" six feet under, providing a visual representation of your worst fear. Not a predicament you want to be in.
Watch driver in British Columbia discover why you should never, ever feed the elk
The elk appear to have become food conditioned, and one sticks its head right inside a car looking for an easy meal
worldanimalnews.com
Victory! Roman Court Spares The Lives Of Over 100 Rescued Pigs After There Was A Proposal To Kill Them Over African Swine Fever
In Defense of Animals applauds the decision to spare over 100 healthy rescue pigs and urban boars at an Italian sanctuary following a ruling by the regional court, TAR Lazio, in Rome. Local health officials proposed killing the pigs in an attempt to stop the spread of African swine fever.
worldanimalnews.com
Dida, Africa’s Largest Female Big Tusker Has Sadly Passed Away Of Old Age In Kenya
Photo Credit: Kenya Wildlife Service / Nick Haller. Heartbreaking news from Kenya as WAN learns that Dida, who was believed to be the oldest female big tusker in Africa, died yesterday at her home in Tsavo East National Park. The local icon and beloved matriarch was estimated to be between 60 to 65 years old. Tsavo Trust and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) both shared the sad news that Dida passed away naturally of old age.
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades
Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe
Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades. Such a catastrophe will have dramatic repercussions for Egypt's 104 million people because "Alexandria is also home to the country's biggest port" and is one of the main hubs of the economy, Abdel Qader said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Endorheic Lakes on Earth
An endorheic lake is also called a terminal lake or a sink lake. It is a lake that has no outlet. These lakes are usually saltwater lakes because the minerals left in the lake by evaporation have nowhere else to go. The salt level builds up over many years. There...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Found Lying in Bushes Alone Now Has Warm Sheets and Laps to Sit on
A kitten who was found lying in the bushes alone, now has warm sheets and laps to sit on. A family from Montreal, Canada heard what sounded like a cat outside their house early this month. They went out to investigate when the crying persisted. They traced the sound all...
Oversized plumbing is adding millions to Australian building costs, thanks to a standard dating back to the 1940s
Outdated plumbing standards are leading to oversized systems and inflated costs for Australian apartment buildings. Their plumbing systems are required to handle demand for water that’s more than three times the actual recorded peak demand, our newly published research shows. The “designed peak demand” as laid out in the Australian plumbing standard dictates the design and scale of the water services in apartment buildings. The large discrepancy between designed and actual demand in most of these buildings means the water system is much larger than needed, adding to both construction and maintenance costs. One case study of...
pethelpful.com
Video of Woman Stopping to Help Lost Dog Reminds Us to Be Kind
As pet parents ourselves, we know how terrifying and nerve-wracking it is to search for a lost pet. We hate to think of our babies alone, scared, and in danger without us. This is why we always try to help reunite lost dogs with their owners, like one kind woman did.
Comments / 0