Fuel Tanker Explosion Impacts 1,500 People & Over 100 Animals In Mexico; 22 Pets Tragically Perish In The Fire

The Screaming Guanajuato Mummies re-surfacedHistory of Yesterday. What happens when "dead" persons resurrect? This is the horrifyingly real yet fascinating tale of mummies, not zombies, returning from the dead. This horror story is set in Guanajuato, Mexico, not Cairo, Egypt. Have you ever had a nightmare about being buried alive, which caused you to wake up in the middle of the night sweating and terrified? There have been instances of this worst-case scenario coming true throughout history. The wailing Guanajuato Mummies depict the consequences of "dead" individuals returning to "life" six feet under, providing a visual representation of your worst fear. Not a predicament you want to be in.

2 DAYS AGO