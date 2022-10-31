Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve is Open Saturdays from 10 – 2
The Lake County Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve at 6350 Westlake Dr. near Upper Lake continues to welcome visitors. On Saturdays, hours will change from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Volunteers have noticed that most people prefer arriving later in the day during the colder months, so an effort is being made to accommodate them. The preserve offers a moderate one-and-a-half mile walk where visitors will see birdlife and even some mammals like foxes and coyotes.
lakecountybloom.com
Sounds of Liberation Featuring Andre Williams, Hosted by Clovice Lewis at Andre’s Lounge and on Zoom
Middletown Art Center (MAC) presents the fourth and final Sounds of Liberation conversation, this time with singer, songwriter Andre Williams on Saturday, November 12th, 5:30 pm at Andre’s Lounge in Lakeport and on Zoom. Williams, R&B vocalist, songwriter, producer and local entrepreneur, will be hosted by Clovice Lewis, composer, musician, educator, and social justice advocate from Upper Lake in a conversation about race and music. The evening includes an intimate performance by Williams and Lewis and an opportunity for audience questions. Doors open at 5:15 pm.
lakecountybloom.com
Anderson Marsh Reforestation Project Update at Sierra Club Lake Group’s Next Community Meeting
Photo Credit Henry Bornstein: A mature Valley Oak on the Cache Creek Trail. The Sierra Club Lake Group will host Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association (AMIA) board member Henry Bornstein at their next community meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The presentation and discussion will be held via Zoom video conference and live-streamed on Facebook. The meeting is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required to attend via Zoom.
lakecountybloom.com
City of Lakeport – Arts and Culture Survey
The City of Lakeport requests your assistance in participating in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community. The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan recommends that the City develop art in public places program. In coordination with Lakeport Main Street Association and Lake County Arts Council, the City is in the process of developing an Arts and Culture Plan.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Library Offers Digital Newspaper Collection
The Lake County Library is happy to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection, titled America’s News. This collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues of over 3,000 full-text newspapers, including The Lake County Record-Bee, Santa Rosa Press Democrat, and San Francisco Chronicle.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
lakecountybloom.com
County Library Offers New Paid Literacy Positions
The Lake County Library is pleased to announce two new program opportunities for its Literacy Program. With recent approval for an English as a Second Language grant from the California Library Literacy Services, the Library will implement a new ESL program for adult English Language Learners to learn to read, write, and speak in English. The ESL program will offer one-on-one tutoring, small group classes, conversation club, and more. To implement this program, the Library is hiring for a bilingual Library Technician who will coordinate the program. Interested candidates can review the job posting and apply at http://jobs.lakecountyca.gov/.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
Iron Chef Morimoto expanding Bay Area restaurant empire with Morimoto Asia Napa
Diners can expect dishes such as mapo tofu and black pepper steak.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
Car catches fire at Pacific Union College in Napa County: Cal Fire
ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) – A passenger vehicle fire on the campus of Pacific Union College was extinguished by Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit early Tuesday, according to a tweet. The car caught fire at Newton Hall. Cal Fire was joined by the Napa County Fire Department in extinguishing it at 1:50 a.m. “Firefighters made a good […]
sonomastatestar.com
SSU CALS professor, chair and dean resigns
Sonoma State University Chicano and Latino Studies Department Chair and Dean Ronald Lopez stepped down from his position on Friday after a call to action from students. The call to action began on Google Forms and elaborated on student’s concerns regarding the department. According to the survey, “Dr. Ronald Lopez has been deemed inadequate in fulfilling his duties as department chair and dean. Consequently, we ask for his removal and that he be held accountable in providing the students of the Chicano Latino Studies Department with his best efforts as an instructor, and academic advisor.”
2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa
SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
ksro.com
Showers and Rain for Sonoma County to Start November
Forecasters expect Sonoma County will kick off November with some rain. The National Weather Service says the first winter-like storm of the season will arrive today and bring at least a quarter-inch of rain to most places. The higher elevations could see up to a half-inch of rain. The heaviest rain is expected between Tuesday morning. It’ll likely rain on and off through tomorrow.
SFist
Iron Chef Morimoto Is Opening a Mostly Chinese Restaurant Near His Napa Flagship
Japanese celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto is getting set to open a second restaurant in downtown Napa called Morimoto Asia, which will focus primarily on Chinese cuisine. Chef Morimoto's new restaurant, as the Chronicle reports, is set to open within weeks at 790 Main Street — in the same Napa riverfront complex that is home to Morimoto Napa, the Japanese restaurant he opened in 2010 that is one of six across the globe. Morimoto Asia's Napa iteration will be the third location of the concept — others have opened at Disney World and in Honolulu — but this location will be more focused on Chinese dishes than the previous two, as his team tells the Chronicle.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
ksro.com
Solo Crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County Kills Driver
A man has died after crashing into an oak tree in Mendocino County. It occurred Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Hopland when an SUV “made an unsafe turning movement.” It veered off the east edge of the roadway, just north of La Franchi Road, and crashed into a tree causing the SUV to catch on fire. The driver, who’s identity hasn’t been released, died of his injuries at the scene. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
ksro.com
Two Remain Hospitalized After Shooting in Santa Rosa
Two people are still hospitalized in critical condition six days after a double shooting in Santa Rosa. Both victims were shot Friday night, after an argument turned violent on Quigg Drive. Police who came to the aid of the first reported victim found the second one nearby. A maximum $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. The Santa Rosa Police Department plans to release more details about the shooting either today or tomorrow.
