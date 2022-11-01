Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
Sounds of Liberation Featuring Andre Williams, Hosted by Clovice Lewis at Andre’s Lounge and on Zoom
Middletown Art Center (MAC) presents the fourth and final Sounds of Liberation conversation, this time with singer, songwriter Andre Williams on Saturday, November 12th, 5:30 pm at Andre’s Lounge in Lakeport and on Zoom. Williams, R&B vocalist, songwriter, producer and local entrepreneur, will be hosted by Clovice Lewis, composer, musician, educator, and social justice advocate from Upper Lake in a conversation about race and music. The evening includes an intimate performance by Williams and Lewis and an opportunity for audience questions. Doors open at 5:15 pm.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Sweet William
Pet of the Month is brought to you by Sonoma County Family YMCA!. Likes: Giving lovey eyes and slow blinks to his family, chicken, and observing hummingbirds (he's still trying to understand how they move so fast).. Dislikes: Being told no, privacy, and he's rather suspicious of the shower curtain.
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 11.01.22
There’s an old saw, (cliché), which is often said when you’re about to enter a small town – “If you blink, you’ll miss it”… I’m not really sure how this can apply to this week’s music guide, but I think you’ll get the connection… As I have said many times during the 6+ years I’ve been writing up the music guide, sometime after the start of the Autumn season, our local live music scene significantly slows down, mostly due to cooler weather making outdoor events less comfortable. What’s most important, though, is that the next 4-5 months are when our venues that provide live music need you the most. Even something as simple as popping in for a meal or a drink every so often is greatly appreciated. I’m sure we all remember the great music establishments that shut down due to the pandemic. Just because live music is over for the next few months doesn’t mean these businesses are. Please support our local businesses. Thank you. Here’s the live music schedule for the week of 11/1 through 11/7…
lakecountybloom.com
County Library Offers New Paid Literacy Positions
The Lake County Library is pleased to announce two new program opportunities for its Literacy Program. With recent approval for an English as a Second Language grant from the California Library Literacy Services, the Library will implement a new ESL program for adult English Language Learners to learn to read, write, and speak in English. The ESL program will offer one-on-one tutoring, small group classes, conversation club, and more. To implement this program, the Library is hiring for a bilingual Library Technician who will coordinate the program. Interested candidates can review the job posting and apply at http://jobs.lakecountyca.gov/.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
ksro.com
Lake County Sheriff Martin Retiring at End of 2022
Lake County’s Sheriff will be turning in his badge at the end of the year. Sheriff Brian Martin made the announcement last week in a five-minute Facebook video. A replacement will be appointed by the Lake County Board of Supervisors. Martin has been Lake County Sheriff since 2015 having led the department during several emergencies including the Rocky and Valley Fires.
Sonoma County agrees to purchase former Guerneville bank building it had been leasing
After negotiating a final price, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has sewed up an agreement to acquire the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville to be used for county services to the lower Russian River area. The purchase is in line with the county’s Strategic Plan to...
The Mendocino Voice
Commercial Dungeness crab fishery opening delayed; recreational trapping restricted due to high whale numbers offshore
FORT BRAGG, CA, 11/1/22 — The commercial Dungeness crab season will open late this year due to entanglement risk for humpback whales, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Friday. CDFW said aerial and vessel-based surveys on the presence of humpback whales, blue whales, and leatherback sea turtles determined that too many animals remain in California’s fishing zones statewide for the fishery to open as scheduled. Pending results of a risk assessment later this month, the department plans to open the fishery Dec. 1.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Growing in Sonoma County
A growing number of Sonoma County’s kids are getting infected with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reports 222 children were suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses between October 15th and 31st. The hospital treated 59 kids for respiratory viruses during the same period last year. In the past two months, four children between the ages of eleven months and three years have been hospitalized with RSV at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Two children in the same age group were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses at that facility all of last year.
mendofever.com
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Thrillist
Pack Your Bags for a Stoner’s Weekend in Weed and Wine Country
One of California’s most worthwhile road trips lies along State Route 128 West. Head toward Fort Bragg/Mendocino from the 101 Highway, and you’ll arrive in a verdant stretch of California farm country known as the Emerald Triangle. Here, miles of wine vineyards, fruit orchards, and hidden cannabis farms stretch to the horizon.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
