‘Waiting and waiting’: Family demands answers in deadly Ohio officer-involved shooting
A grieving family says they have waited long enough and are demanding answers, five months after their son, Datwuan Catchings, was shot and killed by a Maple Heights police officer.
Trial begins for suspect in Na’Kia Crawford’s murder
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial for the man accused in the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
whbc.com
CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
cleveland19.com
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and now the owner is trying to determine if anything was taken. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
Stolen vehicle quickly recovered in South Euclid: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Theft suspect cited months after crime: Mayfield Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver of the commercial vehicle was 25-year-old Jordan […]
16-year-old killed in Cleveland shooting, police say
A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Cleveland Tuesday evening.
Cigarette thieves make a (smoke) break for it: South Euclid Police Blotter
A delivery driver reported Oct. 25 that 55 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the rear of his truck while he was making a delivery at Family Dollar. A witness told him that three male suspects had taken the items from the truck and left in a silver Cadillac. Disorderly...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38...
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges
A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
Suspecting her boyfriend is fooling around with a co-worker, woman takes gun into his workplace: Solon Police Blotter
At 11 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to Liberty Wire, 30000 Solon Road, on a report that a woman had a gun. The woman, who is not an employee, was found in her car in the parking lot and was detained. Officers learned that the woman had gone to...
Drunk driver’s car missing two tires: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 3:30 a.m. Oct. 30, police noticed a car being driven on eastbound Chagrin Boulevard with heavy front-end damage and two missing tires. A traffic stop was conducted and it was found that the driver, a Northfield man, 31, was intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that the man’s car had run...
Parma man assaults Indiana driver in parking lot: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 14, police were dispatched to Meijer regarding a man kicking a vehicle in the Broadview Road parking lot. Prior to arrival, the officer was told by dispatch that the call involved two men fighting. The officer located the two suspects, who were separated. A Parma man said an...
Officers investigate stolen steak knives and suspicious TikTok account: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 13, a Traymore Avenue resident went to the police station to report a suspicion online account involving her daughter. The woman told an officer that someone had created a false TikTok account and posted photos of her daughter without her consent. There are no suspects. Police are investigating.
cleveland19.com
Man’s family says he was unfairly convicted in death of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is speaking out after the verdict in a high-profile murder trial this week. Robert Shephard was found guilty in connection with the death of the former Cleveland Mayor’s grandson, Frank Q Jackson. From the number of seats per family in the courtroom to...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
