Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
whbc.com

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and now the owner is trying to determine if anything was taken. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver of the commercial vehicle was 25-year-old Jordan […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cleveland19.com

Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
