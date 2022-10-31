ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KTVZ

Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
Action News

Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call

On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
TALENT, OR
kptv.com

$48.4 million will help Oregonians pay for heating costs this winter

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, U.S. House Representatives from Oregon announced that $48.4 million was being earmarked to help low-income families and people pay for heating costs and unpaid utility bills. The money will come from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and includes support from the...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Ballot Measure 114 Would Make it Harder to Purchase a Firearm

A proposed law could make it more difficult for Oregonians to purchase firearms. The idea is simple. Ballot Measure 114 would require a fee for gun purchases, as well as fingerprint submissions, background checks, and a firearm safety course. It would also ban high-capacity magazines carrying 10 rounds or more. If passed, the measure would place Oregon among the states with the strictest gun laws in the nation. As a result, it’s created a heated debate between proponents of gun control and residents that are worried about their rights as gun owners.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Although nobody on Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, someone in Oregon was holding a $1 million winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. The ticket was purchased Wednesday in Portland. Two $50,000-winning tickets were also bought in Portland and Troutdale. The largest prize won in Oregon history was a...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

20-25 Foot Waves To Slam Oregon Coast This Weekend, High Winds Across State

High wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Thursday November 3rd, 2022 to Monday November 7th, 2022. Some areas inland are expected to get gusts of to 55 miles per hour. The high winds along with high seas will cause huge waves up to 25 feet along Oregon’s coast.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR

