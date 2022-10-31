Read full article on original website
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
Snoop Dogg lends support to Missouri and Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot issues
A well-known entertainer and marijuana “enthusiast” has lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational use for adults in Arkansas.
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
Oregon governor candidates on mandatory COVID vaccines for students
Oregon currently requires eight vaccines for kids in daycare through 12th grade. We asked each candidate for governor what they thought about adding COVID vaccines.
Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call
On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
$48.4 million will help Oregonians pay for heating costs this winter
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, U.S. House Representatives from Oregon announced that $48.4 million was being earmarked to help low-income families and people pay for heating costs and unpaid utility bills. The money will come from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and includes support from the...
Oregon Ballot Measure 114 Would Make it Harder to Purchase a Firearm
A proposed law could make it more difficult for Oregonians to purchase firearms. The idea is simple. Ballot Measure 114 would require a fee for gun purchases, as well as fingerprint submissions, background checks, and a firearm safety course. It would also ban high-capacity magazines carrying 10 rounds or more. If passed, the measure would place Oregon among the states with the strictest gun laws in the nation. As a result, it’s created a heated debate between proponents of gun control and residents that are worried about their rights as gun owners.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Although nobody on Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, someone in Oregon was holding a $1 million winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. The ticket was purchased Wednesday in Portland. Two $50,000-winning tickets were also bought in Portland and Troutdale. The largest prize won in Oregon history was a...
Oregon’s Measure 114 prompts fierce gun control debate in final campaign days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, those behind Measure 114 made an emotional case for their cause. At Augustana Lutheran Church, 170 tolls of a church bell rang out to represent the 170 people who have died from gun violence in Oregon this year. If passed the ballot measure would...
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
20-25 Foot Waves To Slam Oregon Coast This Weekend, High Winds Across State
High wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Thursday November 3rd, 2022 to Monday November 7th, 2022. Some areas inland are expected to get gusts of to 55 miles per hour. The high winds along with high seas will cause huge waves up to 25 feet along Oregon’s coast.
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Get Ready to Make a Delicious Mess at Bag O’ Crab’s First Oregon Outpost
Looking for a good time? Call Bag O’ Crab. There is no way to feel serious about anything—except, perhaps, demolishing a large bag of Cajun-sauced crustaceans—the moment you step through the doors at this new restaurant on the corner of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Klickitat Street. From...
