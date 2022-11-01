ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Ferguson based Emerson sells majority stake; St. Louis HQ to private equity firm

By Reggie Lee, Kayla Shepperd, Chris Regnier, Mike Colombo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDNQz_0itrIXwI00

ST. LOUIS – Longtime St. Louis area company Emerson announces that it is selling its headquarters in Ferguson.

The move is raising big questions about Emerson’s future in the St. Louis region.

Nearly 1,300 people work at the Emerson headquarters on West Florissant, at least for now. The headquarters announcement is part of a massive deal with a private equity firm valued at $14 billion.

A section of a release from Emerson reads, “As part of the transaction, Emerson will be right sizing its corporate and platform cost structure and will sell ownership of its St. Louis, Missouri campus to the joint venture. Emerson will enter a three-year lease on the headquarters, with an option to extend a further two years. During that time, Emerson will undertake a comprehensive assessment of potential headquarters locations.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The changes to the headquarters were revealed in Emerson’s announcement that the company is selling its majority stake in its climate technologies business to the private equity firm Blackstone.

An Emerson spokesperson told us that Emerson will consider the St. Louis area in its search for a new headquarters.

We talked with Nathan Rubbelke, the Innovation Editor for the St. Louis Business Journal, about the move to sell the Ferguson headquarters.

“They had this new CEO come in last year, said Rubbelke.” “It’s really him putting his imprint on the company in many ways. They say it’s a team effort, and they’ve done this as a team, but this is something they’ve been working towards for 18 months. It’s not like they woke up yesterday and said hey, let’s sell this off, or sell the headquarters. The headquarters thing was certainly a surprise.”

Top story: Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball fetching a fortune in auction

As for how the sale will impact current Emerson employees in St. Louis, the Emerson spokesperson said that Emerson officials are very early in evaluating the company structure and for now it’s business as usual.

Jason Hall, the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., shared that he has already talked with Emerson’s CEO trying to convince him that the St. Louis metro continues to be the best location for Emerson’s future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis among best cities for sandwich lovers, study says

ST. LOUIS – Thursday marks National Sandwich Day, and folks in St. Louis might have a reason to celebrate it more than other U.S. cities. Lawn Love released its “2023 Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers” study last week, ranking St. Louis as the fourth-best city for sandwich lovers to grab a bite.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Two Proposed STL Riverfront Developments Studying Feasibility

The developers of two separate riverfront development projects totaling nearly 150 acres and more than $1.3 billion continue to perform financial feasibility studies. Gateway South is a $1.2 billion development being proposed by St. Louis-based Good Developments Group on 80 acres of former industrial ground along the St. Louis riverfront just south of the Gateway Arch Grounds at Chouteau’s Landing. GDG plans to work with the St. Louis Port Authority Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on site flooding improvements.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy