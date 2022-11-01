ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man honors brother by attending Fisk University

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Going off to college is something students think long and hard about.

Thousands of students every year debate majors, location, and whether or not the school they will spend years at is the right fit. However, for Dontae Rogers, the choice to attend Fisk University was an easy one.

“I miss my brother,” Rogers said. “Since he likes playing basketball, I try to get in the gym everyday.”

‘I’ve died slowly’: Nashville mother desperate for answers after losing 2 sons to gun violence

On Monday, it was a meeting Rogers’ brother never got to have. Rogers spoke with Head Basketball Coach, Kenny Anderson, inside Fisk University’s gym. The place serves as a connection to his brother Brent.

“Dontae really doing it for Brent. He said, ‘Everything I do, I’m doing for Brent, mama,'” said Tiffany Brown.

Brent Brown was just 18 years old when he was shot and killed in Tarrant, Alabama, nearly a year ago. According to our sister station, WIAT, Brent was hanging out with friends at the corner of Hall Street and Jackson Boulevard when witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Brent was found dead; he had plans to attend Fisk University to play basketball when he graduated in 2021.

“It’s a challenging thing for Dontae, but I said, ‘Dontae, it’s something you got to do,’ and he said, ‘Mama, I’m going to do it for Brent,'” said Tiffany.

Dontae is now a freshman at Fisk University in the hopes of following in his brother’s footsteps.

“I just feel like being out the way, and being in college, so I don’t get caught up in nothing crazy,” Rogers said.

Nashville mother pleads for teens to take a pledge against gun violence

Traveling to Nashville, Rogers met with Coach Anderson and explained his job is more than coaching.

“It’s tragic; it’s tragic when someone loses a family member so I had to do it,” said Anderson. “He has his whole life ahead of him; you don’t want to mess around and use this and go down. So, it’s all about being positive in life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

