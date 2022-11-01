Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
A note from the incoming editor of Matter News
Welcome to day one of the new Matter News. Since launching four years ago, Matter has invested time and energy into lengthy investigative features centered on policing and development, maintaining a sporadic, “magazine-style” publishing pace and supplementing coverage with livestreams, videos and data visualizations – a punishing workload for a small, nonprofit newsroom staffed in part by volunteers. As a result, stories have generally posted to the website infrequently, making it more challenging to grow both readership and the membership base essential to creating a sustainable news organization.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ciera and Nicholas Thomas
Oct. 23, 2021 | Ciera (Gooden) and Nicholas Thomas has overlapping social circles during their time at Miami University, so their meeting was almost inevitable. When the time came to propose, Nicholas went all out, arranging for a private tour at COSI. He popped the question in the Progress exhibit—Ciera's favorite since childhood.
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Urban League Receives $6.5 Million from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Columbus Urban League (CUL) announced today that it has recently received its largest individual donation in the 104-year history of the organization. A $6.5 million gift was made to the local nonprofit from Seattle-based philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team recognized the...
Columbus CEO
Ray Paprocki Announces Departure From Dispatch Magazines
It’s time for a new adventure. Starting Nov. 2, I will join forces with my wife, Sherry Beck Paprocki, at her company, R.S. Rock Media, to engage locally and nationally with clients on strategic communications. We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely together—something we’ve been doing since we met as reporters at The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
Columbus Urban League celebrates new members to ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League is celebrating the inauguration of dozens of new members to its I Am My Brother’s Keeper program, which teaches life lessons and offers mentorship to make it through school. Saturday’s event was all about youth and having an open space to talk to them about the issues […]
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Westerville renovation fundamentally changes house’s function and views
From August 2021 to this past March, Anthony Guglielmi, owner of Back to Basics Movement and Training in Westerville, and his family have been living through a massive remodeling project by Griffey Remodeling. Built by Guglielmi’s grandparents in the 1970s, the home had stayed largely the same for nearly 50...
columbusunderground.com
Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept
Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
Local doctor discusses Vitamin K shot that some parents opt against for newborn babies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local health officials are sounding a renewed warning for parents of newborn babies. It’s one of the first major decisions that parents will have to make for their children, but some, doctors say, are taking an unnecessary risk. “The Vitamin K shot is not a vaccine, so you certainly wouldn’t want […]
Parents frustrated with lack of communication during lockdown at Columbus middle school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominion Middle School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside the building Wednesday morning. In an email sent to families, principal Dorothy Flanagan said a staff member saw what they believed was an...
columbusunderground.com
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
614now.com
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall
Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
