Redeemer, Lehman advance to Class 2A volleyball finals

Holy Redeemer’s Mia Aston (22) blocks the ball against Western Wayne on Monday. Fred Adams | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE – Holy Redeemer swept Western Wayne in the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs on an emotional night for the Royals’ program on Monday.

Before the matchup with Western Wayne, the Royals retired the jersey of former Royal volleyball star Monica Wignot. Wignot was a multi-sport star at Redeemer before going on to play volleyball at the University of Pittsburgh. She died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Pittsburgh in March.

Wignot, 29, participated in track, soccer, volleyball and basketball.

After the ceremony honoring Wignot, the Royals defeated Western Wayne by game scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-4.

Redeemer was led by Kaylee Gryboski (11 kills, 8 points, 6 digs, 1 block, 2 assists), Olivia Bilbow (8 kills, 10 assists, 18 points), Lainey Conway (7 points) and Mia Ashton (3 kills, 2 blocks).

Redeemer will play Lake-Lehman on Thursday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre for the title.

Lake-Lehman 3, Dunmore 0

Lake-Lehman defeated Dunmore by game scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.

Lehman was led by Ella Wilson (4 aces, 11 service points, 11 kills, 1 block), Hailey Corey (4 service points, 27 assists), Sarah Jubis (8 kills), Olivia Buckman (7 kills) and Phoebe Cronin (7 service points).

Lehman will play Redeemer on Thursday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre for the title.

CLASS 3A

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Berwick swept Pittston Area by game scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17.

Beriwk was led by Cece Isenberg (19 kills, 7 digs), Sarah Steeber (7 kills, 4 aces, 15 service points, 8 digs), Morgan Nevel (6 aces, 15 service points, 32 assists), Camille Pinterich (14 digs, 11 service points) and Isabella Varvaglione (4 kills).

Berwick will play Dallas for the District 2 championship Thursday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Dallas 3, North Pocono 2

Dallas advanced to the finals with a 3-2 victory over North Pocono.

Further details of the game were unavailable at press time.

BOY SOCCER

DISTRICT 2 QUARTER FINALS

CLASS 4A

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 0

Jefry Campos and Evan Corcoran each scored twice to lead Wilkes-Barre Area past visiting Valley West.

The Wolfpack will host Hazleton Area in the semifinals Wednesday.

Joe Egidio had 10 saves in goal to record the shutout for Wilkes-Barre Area, while Grayson Ader and Noah Gorham combined for 13 for Hazleton.

CLASS 3A

Dallas 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Luca DeRome scored off an assist from Michael Bufalino at the :58 mark in the second half to lift the Mountaineers over Wallenpaupack.

Dallas will host Tunkhannock on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Brandon Banks had four saves in goal to record the shutout for Dallas, while Thomas Kiersted had 10 for Wallenpaupack.

Tunkhannock 3, Valley View 2

Tunkhannock got goal from three different players to defeat visiting Valley View.

The Tigers will travel to Dallas for a semifinal matchup against the Mountaineers.

Caden Newswanger, Tyler Pietrowski and Shane Macko all scored for Tunkhannock.

Luke Kotcho scored twice for Valley View.

Tunkhannock’s Max Shelhamer had eight saves in goal, while Valley View’s Patrick Kolcharno had six.

ClASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Riverside 3

Mark Atherton each scored three goals amd Colin Whitman added two to lead Holy Redeemer past visiting Riverside.

Redeener will travel to Dunmore for a semifinal matchup with the Bucks on Wednesday. Dunmore defeated Western Wayne 6-2 on Monday.

Also scoring for Redeemer were Cody Qualiga, Aiden Hannigan and Cole Whitman.

Gary Mrozinski scored twice for Riverside, while Connor McNally added one goal.

Tyler Tarnalicki made six saves in goal for Redeemer, while Blake Zuby had 12 for Riverside.

Scranton Prep 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Scraton Prep got goals from three different players to defeat host Tunkhannock.

Prep will travel to Wyoming Seminary for a semifinal match with the Blue Knights on Wednesday.

Ryan Walsh, Blake Decker and Daniel Palonis all scored for Prep.

Eric Hanley scored Lehman’s lone goal.

Jackson Keating made six saves in goal for Prep, while Andrew Chapple made two for Lehman.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Lakeland 0

Matt Swartz and Thomas Iskra each scored three goals to lead Wyoming Seminary past visiting Lakeland.

Seminary will host Prep in a semifinal match on Wednesday.

Also scoring for Seminary was Owen Rowalnds.

Marc Jacket and Zack Raklewicz combined for three saves to record the shutout for the Blue Knights. Ryan Lidy had nine saves for Lakeland.

LOCAL COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Misericordia 1, FDU-Florham 0

TMisericordia advanced to the MAC Freedom semifinals with a win at FDU-Florham.

Meghan Radnoff scored the only goal of the game with an assist from Emily Ervin.

The Cougars converted on their first corner and shot of the game late in the first half.

Radnoff took an insert pass from Ervin on a penalty corner and blasted a shot from the left side of the circle inside the right post with just 2:11 left in the first half.

In a defensive battle, the Cougars held the edge in shots, 7-6, and earned three penalty corners while allowing just two.

Sarah Bogina made two saves to earn the shutout.

The Cougars will travel to DeSales on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A

Wyoming Valley West`0`0`–0

Wilkes-Barre Area`3`1`–4

Scoring: First Half – 1. WBA, Jefry Campos (UA), :15; 2. WBA, Campos (John Barker), 22:41; 3. WBA, Evan Corcoran (Campos), 29:48. Second Half – 4. WBA, Corcoran (UA), 40:18.

Shots: WVW 10, WBA 17. Saves: WVW (Noah Gorham/Grayson Aders) 10, WBA (Joe Egidio) 10. Corners: WVW 4, WBA 5.

CLASS 3A

Dallas 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0`–0

Dallas`0`1`–1

Scoring: Second Half – 1. Dal, Luca DeRome (Michael Bufalino), :58.

Shots: Wal 5, Dal 15. Saves: Wal (Thomas Kiersted) 10, Dal (Brandon Banks) 4. Corners: Wal 0, Dal 2.

Tunkhannock 3, Valley View 2

Valley View`0`2`–2

Tunkhannock`1`2`–3

Scoring: First Half – 1. Tunk, Caden Newswanger (Nick DeMarco), 5:00. Second Half – 2. VV, Luke Kotcho (UA), 41:00; 3. Tunk, Tyler Pietrowski (PK), 57:00; 4. Tunk, Shane Macko (Pietrowski), 60:00; 5. VV, Kotcho (PK), 62:00.

Shots: VV 8, Tunk 13. Saves: VV (Patrick Kolcharno) 6, Tunk (Max Shelhamer) 8. Corners: VV 3, Tunk 7.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Riverside 3

Riverside`0`3`–3

Holy Redeemer`4`4`–8

Scoring: First Half – 1. HR, Cole Whitman (Colin Whitman), 39:26; 2. HR, Cody Qualiga (Jake Ohrin), 33:31; 3. HR, Mark Atherton (Connor Zera), 8:45; 4. HR, Colin Whitman (Nate Stilp), 4:50. Second Half – 5. HR, Atherton (Cole Whitman), 32:72; 6. HR, Atherton (Cole Whitman), 33:31; 7. HR, Colin Whitman (UA), 29:55; 8. RS, Gary Mrozinski (Joey Kulikowski), 27:38; 9. RS, Connor McNally (UA), 17:34; 10. HR, AIden Hannigan (Prem Mahamundar) 10:25; 11. RS, Mrozinski (UA).

Shots: RS 9, HR 20. Saves: RS (Blake Zuby) 12, Tyler Tarnakicki 12. Corners: RS 3, HR 2.

Scranton Prep 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Scranton Prep`1`2`–3

Lake-Lehman`1`0`–1

Scoring: First Half – 1. SP, Ryan Walsh (UA), 12:28; 2. LL, Eric Hanley (UA), 8:43. Second Half – 3. SP, Blake Decker (UA), 24:22; 4. SP, Daniel Palonis (Owen Christianson), 9:22.

Shots: SP 7, LL 9. Saves: SP (Jackson Keating) 6, LL (Andrew Chapple) 2. Corners: SP 5, LL 5.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Lakeland 0

Lakeland`0`0`-0

Wyoming Seminary`5`2`–7

Scoring: First Half – 1. WS, Matt Swartz (Thomas Iskra), 38:35; 2. WS, Owen Rowlands (Swartz), 27:04; 3. WS, Iskra (Rowlands), 24:55; 4. WS, Iskra (Rowlands), 21:45; 5. Swartz (Samm Rolland), 6:29. Second Half – 6. WS, Swartz (Rolland), 28:29; 7. Ws, Iskra (Owen Stratanski), 25:48.

Shots: LL 6, WS 18. Saves: LL (Ryan Lidy) 9, WS (Marc Jackett/Zack Raklewicz) 3. Corners: LL 3, WS 11.