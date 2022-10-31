ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehman, PA

Redeemer, Lehman advance to Class 2A volleyball finals

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5KN3_0itrE9Vr00
Holy Redeemer’s Mia Aston (22) blocks the ball against Western Wayne on Monday. Fred Adams | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE – Holy Redeemer swept Western Wayne in the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs on an emotional night for the Royals’ program on Monday.

Before the matchup with Western Wayne, the Royals retired the jersey of former Royal volleyball star Monica Wignot. Wignot was a multi-sport star at Redeemer before going on to play volleyball at the University of Pittsburgh. She died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Pittsburgh in March.

Wignot, 29, participated in track, soccer, volleyball and basketball.

After the ceremony honoring Wignot, the Royals defeated Western Wayne by game scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-4.

Redeemer was led by Kaylee Gryboski (11 kills, 8 points, 6 digs, 1 block, 2 assists), Olivia Bilbow (8 kills, 10 assists, 18 points), Lainey Conway (7 points) and Mia Ashton (3 kills, 2 blocks).

Redeemer will play Lake-Lehman on Thursday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre for the title.

Lake-Lehman 3, Dunmore 0

Lake-Lehman defeated Dunmore by game scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.

Lehman was led by Ella Wilson (4 aces, 11 service points, 11 kills, 1 block), Hailey Corey (4 service points, 27 assists), Sarah Jubis (8 kills), Olivia Buckman (7 kills) and Phoebe Cronin (7 service points).

Lehman will play Redeemer on Thursday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre for the title.

CLASS 3A

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Berwick swept Pittston Area by game scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17.

Beriwk was led by Cece Isenberg (19 kills, 7 digs), Sarah Steeber (7 kills, 4 aces, 15 service points, 8 digs), Morgan Nevel (6 aces, 15 service points, 32 assists), Camille Pinterich (14 digs, 11 service points) and Isabella Varvaglione (4 kills).

Berwick will play Dallas for the District 2 championship Thursday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Dallas 3, North Pocono 2

Dallas advanced to the finals with a 3-2 victory over North Pocono.

Further details of the game were unavailable at press time.

BOY SOCCER

DISTRICT 2 QUARTER FINALS

CLASS 4A

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 0

Jefry Campos and Evan Corcoran each scored twice to lead Wilkes-Barre Area past visiting Valley West.

The Wolfpack will host Hazleton Area in the semifinals Wednesday.

Joe Egidio had 10 saves in goal to record the shutout for Wilkes-Barre Area, while Grayson Ader and Noah Gorham combined for 13 for Hazleton.

CLASS 3A

Dallas 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Luca DeRome scored off an assist from Michael Bufalino at the :58 mark in the second half to lift the Mountaineers over Wallenpaupack.

Dallas will host Tunkhannock on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Brandon Banks had four saves in goal to record the shutout for Dallas, while Thomas Kiersted had 10 for Wallenpaupack.

Tunkhannock 3, Valley View 2

Tunkhannock got goal from three different players to defeat visiting Valley View.

The Tigers will travel to Dallas for a semifinal matchup against the Mountaineers.

Caden Newswanger, Tyler Pietrowski and Shane Macko all scored for Tunkhannock.

Luke Kotcho scored twice for Valley View.

Tunkhannock’s Max Shelhamer had eight saves in goal, while Valley View’s Patrick Kolcharno had six.

ClASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Riverside 3

Mark Atherton each scored three goals amd Colin Whitman added two to lead Holy Redeemer past visiting Riverside.

Redeener will travel to Dunmore for a semifinal matchup with the Bucks on Wednesday. Dunmore defeated Western Wayne 6-2 on Monday.

Also scoring for Redeemer were Cody Qualiga, Aiden Hannigan and Cole Whitman.

Gary Mrozinski scored twice for Riverside, while Connor McNally added one goal.

Tyler Tarnalicki made six saves in goal for Redeemer, while Blake Zuby had 12 for Riverside.

Scranton Prep 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Scraton Prep got goals from three different players to defeat host Tunkhannock.

Prep will travel to Wyoming Seminary for a semifinal match with the Blue Knights on Wednesday.

Ryan Walsh, Blake Decker and Daniel Palonis all scored for Prep.

Eric Hanley scored Lehman’s lone goal.

Jackson Keating made six saves in goal for Prep, while Andrew Chapple made two for Lehman.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Lakeland 0

Matt Swartz and Thomas Iskra each scored three goals to lead Wyoming Seminary past visiting Lakeland.

Seminary will host Prep in a semifinal match on Wednesday.

Also scoring for Seminary was Owen Rowalnds.

Marc Jacket and Zack Raklewicz combined for three saves to record the shutout for the Blue Knights. Ryan Lidy had nine saves for Lakeland.

LOCAL COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Misericordia 1, FDU-Florham 0

TMisericordia advanced to the MAC Freedom semifinals with a win at FDU-Florham.

Meghan Radnoff scored the only goal of the game with an assist from Emily Ervin.

The Cougars converted on their first corner and shot of the game late in the first half.

Radnoff took an insert pass from Ervin on a penalty corner and blasted a shot from the left side of the circle inside the right post with just 2:11 left in the first half.

In a defensive battle, the Cougars held the edge in shots, 7-6, and earned three penalty corners while allowing just two.

Sarah Bogina made two saves to earn the shutout.

The Cougars will travel to DeSales on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A

Wyoming Valley West`0`0`–0

Wilkes-Barre Area`3`1`–4

Scoring: First Half – 1. WBA, Jefry Campos (UA), :15; 2. WBA, Campos (John Barker), 22:41; 3. WBA, Evan Corcoran (Campos), 29:48. Second Half – 4. WBA, Corcoran (UA), 40:18.

Shots: WVW 10, WBA 17. Saves: WVW (Noah Gorham/Grayson Aders) 10, WBA (Joe Egidio) 10. Corners: WVW 4, WBA 5.

CLASS 3A

Dallas 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0`–0

Dallas`0`1`–1

Scoring: Second Half – 1. Dal, Luca DeRome (Michael Bufalino), :58.

Shots: Wal 5, Dal 15. Saves: Wal (Thomas Kiersted) 10, Dal (Brandon Banks) 4. Corners: Wal 0, Dal 2.

Tunkhannock 3, Valley View 2

Valley View`0`2`–2

Tunkhannock`1`2`–3

Scoring: First Half – 1. Tunk, Caden Newswanger (Nick DeMarco), 5:00. Second Half – 2. VV, Luke Kotcho (UA), 41:00; 3. Tunk, Tyler Pietrowski (PK), 57:00; 4. Tunk, Shane Macko (Pietrowski), 60:00; 5. VV, Kotcho (PK), 62:00.

Shots: VV 8, Tunk 13. Saves: VV (Patrick Kolcharno) 6, Tunk (Max Shelhamer) 8. Corners: VV 3, Tunk 7.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 8, Riverside 3

Riverside`0`3`–3

Holy Redeemer`4`4`–8

Scoring: First Half – 1. HR, Cole Whitman (Colin Whitman), 39:26; 2. HR, Cody Qualiga (Jake Ohrin), 33:31; 3. HR, Mark Atherton (Connor Zera), 8:45; 4. HR, Colin Whitman (Nate Stilp), 4:50. Second Half – 5. HR, Atherton (Cole Whitman), 32:72; 6. HR, Atherton (Cole Whitman), 33:31; 7. HR, Colin Whitman (UA), 29:55; 8. RS, Gary Mrozinski (Joey Kulikowski), 27:38; 9. RS, Connor McNally (UA), 17:34; 10. HR, AIden Hannigan (Prem Mahamundar) 10:25; 11. RS, Mrozinski (UA).

Shots: RS 9, HR 20. Saves: RS (Blake Zuby) 12, Tyler Tarnakicki 12. Corners: RS 3, HR 2.

Scranton Prep 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Scranton Prep`1`2`–3

Lake-Lehman`1`0`–1

Scoring: First Half – 1. SP, Ryan Walsh (UA), 12:28; 2. LL, Eric Hanley (UA), 8:43. Second Half – 3. SP, Blake Decker (UA), 24:22; 4. SP, Daniel Palonis (Owen Christianson), 9:22.

Shots: SP 7, LL 9. Saves: SP (Jackson Keating) 6, LL (Andrew Chapple) 2. Corners: SP 5, LL 5.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Lakeland 0

Lakeland`0`0`-0

Wyoming Seminary`5`2`–7

Scoring: First Half – 1. WS, Matt Swartz (Thomas Iskra), 38:35; 2. WS, Owen Rowlands (Swartz), 27:04; 3. WS, Iskra (Rowlands), 24:55; 4. WS, Iskra (Rowlands), 21:45; 5. Swartz (Samm Rolland), 6:29. Second Half – 6. WS, Swartz (Rolland), 28:29; 7. Ws, Iskra (Owen Stratanski), 25:48.

Shots: LL 6, WS 18. Saves: LL (Ryan Lidy) 9, WS (Marc Jackett/Zack Raklewicz) 3. Corners: LL 3, WS 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

High School Volleyball: Berwick wins third straight title

LEHMAN TWP. – Berwick had never won a district girls volleyball championship prior to 2020. Now, the Bulldogs are making it a habit. With chants of “three-peat” coming from their cheering section at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, the unbeaten Bulldogs closed strong for their third straight championship, beating Dallas in four sets for the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional title.
BERWICK, PA
Times Leader

Wyoming Area edges Wyoming Seminary for District 2 Class A field hockey crown

KINGSTON — Rylee Muniz stood her ground on hard drives off penalty corners. She rushed out of the goal to meet fastbreaks head on. When Wyoming Seminary put together a comeback attempt worthy of a multi-year defending champion, the freshman goalie made all the right moves necessary to protect Wyoming Area’s lead, securing the school’s first District 2 field hockey title with a 1-0 victory in the Class A final on Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium.
WYOMING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill Phillies fan recalls 'electric' WS Game 3

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't a dream, Phillies fans. Game 3 actually happened. "[I] still have the buzz going from the night before," said Bill Whalen, a Schuylkill county native in attendance for game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. "It was electric in the city and in the stadium."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College alumni on fast track for success in race car industry

An alumni of Pennsylvania College of Technology is on the fast track for career success – literally. Just a few months after his May graduation, Dylan C. Godinez, of Reading, designed front and rear suspension brackets for a Ford Roadster that topped 200 mph in a sanctioned land speed race. “It was a surreal experience for sure,” Godinez said about watching the successful run on a 1.25-mile flat track in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Christopher A. Ungard, 36

Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
LINDEN, PA
WBRE

PennDOT recaps 2022 construction season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4, held an event for the media on Tuesday to recap the 2022 construction season. The mild weather is good news for crews fixing roads and bridges, especially the larger construction projects. PennDOT officials summarized this year’s projects while looking ahead to others. Hundreds […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One lane reopened after I-81 south crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash.  According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Honoring a hometown hero in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran was honored in a special way Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The heartwarming celebration marks his first public outing since the beginning of the pandemic. It was all about honoring hometown hero Henry Banaszek, lovingly known as “Hank.” Wilkes-Barre City officials joined in on the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
Times Leader

ESU faculty, staff recognized for years of service

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania honored 95 employees for their service and dedication during the annual Employee Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 24. Employee service ranges from 10 to 50 years. “It is great to see such a nice cross-section of campus...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket

Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy