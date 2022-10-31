Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
993thex.com
Coeburn Middle students bussed to Eastside High after HVAC problem
Coeburn Middle School students have been bussed to Eastside High following an HVAC malfunction on Monday afternoon. The alert published on social media by Wise County Public Schools says the students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal. The report also said parents who wish to sign their...
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
Kingsport Times-News
King nursing school to host free health fair in Kingsport
BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s School of Nursing will host a health fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport. It is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event.
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
Kingsport Times-News
Woman charged with driving Sullivan school bus while high on meth
KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School transported students while she was high on drugs last week, police said. The head of Sullivan County Schools said the woman was finishing her second day as a bus driver and is no longer driving for the contractor.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Senior Center to use grants for exercise equipment
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch location in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi BMA hosts public forum on budget inn rezoning
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from residents on the potential rezoning of the former Budget Inn property during a public forum on Thursday. The property is zoned R-1 low residential, but new property owner, Shawn Miller, is requesting it be rezoned R-2 medium residential in order to convert the property into apartments.
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course
SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
wymt.com
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
Kingsport Times-News
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
Kingsport Times-News
Sync Space on the verge of leveraging $4 million state grant
KINGSPORT — Sync Space, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for $125,000 in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village. Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space, outlined the proposal to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County Rotary Club looks to raise $25K for Shoe Fund Drive
GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club, chartered in 1988, will complete its 33rd year of gifting shoes to students of Scott County this year. The tradition was created in 1989, when members of the club began collecting change to buy new shoes for local students. The effort proved a roaring success, with enough money raised to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for needy schoolchildren around Christmastime.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Keep Kingsport Beautiful needs volunteers
Did you know that three Kingsport elementary schools established 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens this year? Were you among families painting trash barrels at the start of Fun Fest or volunteering as a Fun Fest Trashbuster?. Perhaps you’ve noticed the hundreds of trees planted throughout the city, or participated...
Comments / 0