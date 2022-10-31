Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
penbaypilot.com
Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children
ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
pureoldies1055.com
Maine healthcare providers urge precautions amid rise in pediatric respiratory illness
Two of Maine’s largest healthcare systems say a rise in RSV cases among babies and toddlers is putting a strain on capacity. RSV is a respiratory illness which typically results in cold-like symptoms for adults, but can cause severe illness in young children. On Friday, all 87 staffed pediatric...
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
WMTW
Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric
The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash
THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
mainepublic.org
The state is providing vans to shuttle workers to Sunday River ski resort this winter
The Maine Department of Transportation is funding the purchase of several vans that will make it easier for Sunday River ski resort employees to get to work. The vans will transport workers across the Bethel region, including those working at the resort. Sunday River has more than 1,000 workers, and...
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
WGME
Backup on 295 due to disabled car on Exit 8
A disabled car on Exit 8 in Portland is causing backups on 295. Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.
Comments / 0