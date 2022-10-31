ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children

ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
ROCKPORT, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
WMTW

Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash

THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
THOMASTON, ME
WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WINDHAM, ME

