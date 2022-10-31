ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
ESPN

Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
BBC

Liam Rosenior: Hull City set to appoint former Tigers player as head coach

Hull City are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new head coach. BBC Radio Humberside reports the 38-year-old has agreed a deal to take over at the Championship club, and will sign a contract on Wednesday. He spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and...
FOX Sports

Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United targeting Norwich defender Aarons

Manchester United are interested in signing Norwich City's England Under-21 right-back Max Aarons to challenge Diogo Dalot. (Sun), external. And United remain keen on 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who came close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer. (GiveMeSport), external. Meanwhile, the club want to...
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Reuters

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 5-6 (all times GMT):. Nottingham Forest v Brentford (1500) * This is the first meeting between Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the Premier League.
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began in historically bad fashion. With just one point collected from our first two games, including a defeat to this same Dinamo side, we had matched our worst ever start to a group stage campaign, going all the way to back to the very first time we actually participated in the Champions League.
SkySports

Coventry 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Jamie Allen steers Sky Blues to victory

Jamie Allen's goal lifted Coventry out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over 10-man Blackburn at the CBS Arena. The Sky Blues had been in the Championship relegation zone since August after their first three home games of the campaign were postponed, but Allen's first home league goal of the season took them up to 19th place.
The Independent

On This Day in 2008: Aidy Boothroyd leaves Watford

Watford sacked manager Aidy Boothroyd on this day in 2008.The Hornets parted company with the boss who took them back to the Premier League two years earlier.It was Boothroyd’s first job in senior management and he guided the Hornets to third in the Championship to reach the play-offs in 2005-06.They beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on aggregate before a 3-0 win over Leeds at the Millennium Stadium.The following season Watford won just five games in the top flight and finished bottom but reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup before losing to Manchester United.Yet it turned sour for Boothroyd after they...
BBC

Scotland: Rangers' Brogan Hay named in youthful squad for friendlies

Rangers forward Brogan Hay has been given a first call-up in a youthful Scotland squad for friendlies against Panama and Venezuela in Spain. Arsenal defender Jen Beattie and Sassuolo forward Lana Clelland are among the experienced players omitted. Glasgow City keeper Erin Clachers and defender Amy Muir, Hibernian defender Leah...
SkySports

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Ben Chilwell limps off as Raheem Sterling and Denis Zakaria score in win

Raheem Sterling was restored to Chelsea's attack and rewarded Graham Potter with a starring role in a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb which saw Ben Chilwell limp off late on. Chilwell appeared to pull his hamstring chasing a ball in stoppage time and though he got to his feet and played the final seconds of the match, the England defender had to be carried across to the tunnel at the full-time whistle to raise questions over his fitness ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in less than three weeks.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli: 'The reaction I wanted to see'

Jurgen Klopp was pleased by the way Liverpool bounced back from their latest Premier League setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.The Reds were beaten by a last-gasp goal against Leeds at the weekend but scored twice late on against their Italian opposition to finish their European group with a win.“[That was] the reaction I wanted to see,” Klopp said of his team’s performance.“I don’t think anybody doubts the quality, but that’s part of the problem as well, we don’t show it with consistency.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualificationLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification

