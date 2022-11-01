Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
Peace Pole to be dedicated by Fauntleroy Creek on Saturday
We’ve shown you the dedications of two Peace Poles placed by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, onw at Fauntleroy Church/Hazelwood Prechool and another at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), and now you’re invited to the next one – this Saturday near Fauntleroy Creek. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
REOPENING: Northwest Wine Academy’s tasting room, wine bar, store
(Photo courtesy South Seattle College) West Seattle’s booming wine scene now has the full participation of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Northwest Wine Academy once again, after more than two years. It’s reopening to the public tomorrow – here’s the announcement:. South Seattle College and...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction store And Arlen celebrates grand opening Saturday
The space at 4130 California SW that used to be home to Fogue Gallery has a new tenant: The jewelry shop And Arlen. They’re welcoming you to a grand-opening celebration Saturday (November 5th), 4 pm-8 pm: “We are a women-owned, sustainably focused jewelry brand and are excited to join the West Seattle community!” Though the storefront is new, And Arlen is not – they’ve been selling jewelry online for eight years. At Saturday’s celebration, And Arlen says, “We will have snacks, champagne, a raffle, and other handmade goods from small businesses around Seattle.” After the grand opening, the shop’s regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm.
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Bowie? – November 2, 2022 12:29 pm
Our dog was lost today at Fauntleroy and Thistle st.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Salty’s on Alki opens reservations
And it requires reservations that are usually booked up well in advance: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). They’re now taking Thanksgiving reservations online or by phone (206-937-1600). No buffet again this year, so it’s a three-course plated Thanksgiving dinner (see the menu here), with seatings between 11 am and 5 pm. They’re also again offering take-home kits, to be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.
westseattleblog.com
District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Seine fishing off Alki Point, photographed Tuesday by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTH PARK GRAFFITI CLEANUP: They would love to see West Seattle neighbors join in! 1-3 pm, at Duwamish Waterway Park. The Community Service...
westseattleblog.com
From White Center Now: Fire east of Arbor Heights
A few people asked us about a big fire response east of south Arbor Heights this afternoon. We covered it on partner site White Center Now. That reader-contributed photo shows the fire at its peak. It burned a detached garage at a home near 28th/110th [map] in unincorporated North Highline. No injuries.
westseattleblog.com
RV ENCAMPMENTS: Another West Seattle sweep/remediation
We hadn’t asked the city about this site lately, but we have an inquiry out now. Some of the previously swept encampment sites have seen RVs return – such as West Marginal Place and Harbor Avenue SW – but not those where the former parking area is now obstructed (such as the bike lane along Andover/28th/Yancy and ecoblocks along 1st Avenue South north of Cloverdale).
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle 101: The murals
Poke around The Junction and take a peek at the backsides of buildings in West Seattle and you just might learn something. West Seattle’s historical murals are some of the best in the Northwest, earning the National Neighborhood of the Year Project in 1992. Commissioned in 1989, the murals depict the neighborhood’s intriguing past. And this community project called for experts continent-wide.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Pre-Thanksgiving food drive
Thanksgiving is just three weeks from tomorrow. A food drive under way right now at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) will help more of your West Seattle neighbors have a holiday meal. Here’s the wish list:. Daystar is at 2615 SW Barton, across the street from the south side...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Wine-tasting event Thursday to benefit Senior Center of West Seattle
The Senior Center of West Seattle isn’t just for seniors. You’re invited, regardless of your age, to an event this Thursday (November 3) that’s at, and raising money for, the center. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Husqvarna motorcycle
Sometime between 10/24-10/31 our bike was stolen on 60th Ave and Stevens. It was covered and contained a bike lock. It’s a 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto. License plate: #5J5838.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowplow testing Thursday
No, there’s no snow in the forecast, but SDOT crews need to do some test driving before it arrives, so they’re planning to do that tomorrow (Thursday, November 3rd). You might see snowplows on the streets as drivers test the equipment and familiarize themselves with plow routes, which you can see on this map. SDOT asks that while it gets ready for winter weather, you do the same, and has some suggestions here.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s West Seattle’s newest crosswalk
Carson November 1, 2022 (4:48 pm) Cars travel WAY too fast on Hanford. I cross it often , always in a crosswalk and refuse to cede to any car. Often the drivers get extra aggressive until I pull out my phone. NW November 1, 2022 (5:55 pm) Big improvement use...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; creek-overlook vandalism
I’m writing to share about attempted auto theft/car prowlers out early Nov 1 around 2:30 AM. They prowled several cars in the garage at 1156 Alki Ave and attempted to steal our car (the keyhole and ignition were both tampered with). The images show the car they were driving,...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: K-9 search in South Admiral
9:30 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are using a K-9 right now to search for a suspect in South Admiral – (update) This started with a robbery call at Admiral Safeway; police say a store employee was threatened with a knife and assaulted. Police are currently in the 47th/Lander vicinity. Updates to come.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info
9:31 AM: Crash reported in the northbound 99 tunnel. Cloudy with the possibility of more rain, high in the 40s. … Weather-related note, you might see snowplows out on winter-prep test runs today. ROAD WORK. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Puget Ridge
12:43 AM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” response on the way to the 5200 block of 17th SW, where a man in his 30s is reported to have a gunshot wound to the back. No information yet on circumstances. 1:03 AM: Still no further information. Emergency-radio...
westseattleblog.com
Georgetown double-murder suspect was former Camp Second Chance resident, camp operator says
In the years since West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment, Camp Second Chance, set up on the Myers Way Parcels, it’s been mostly low-drama. This week, though, a mention emerged in court documents for a previous accusation against the man charged in last Sunday’s double murder in Georgetown. LIHI, which has the contract to operate CSC, sent its Community Advisory Committee members – and us – this email about the situation today:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Alki shooting investigation, and our check of past cases
(Monday night photo by Christopher Boffoli) No arrests reported yet in last night’s shooting of a woman and man, both 37, near 62nd SW and Alki Avenue SW. Police have not commented since last night, when a briefing was provided at the scene and an SPD Blotter post with a few additional details followed. We asked them followup questions today but have yet to hear back. We also asked our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold whether she had spoken to police leadership about the shootings. Here’s her reply:
