No, there’s no snow in the forecast, but SDOT crews need to do some test driving before it arrives, so they’re planning to do that tomorrow (Thursday, November 3rd). You might see snowplows on the streets as drivers test the equipment and familiarize themselves with plow routes, which you can see on this map. SDOT asks that while it gets ready for winter weather, you do the same, and has some suggestions here.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO