10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist

The holiday season is officially upon us and it’s time to get those playlists ready.

Many of us who grew up in the church have heard these songs for many years and they still resonate with us to this day.

Honestly, the classics never get old and they will never go out of style.

As the season quickly approaches, below are a few songs you should have on your Christmas playlist!

What are your favorite holiday songs and renditions? Be sure to let us know!

1. Joy To The World Performed By Aretha Franklin

You know we have to start this off with the classics! You can never go wrong with Joy To The World!

2. Go Tell It/Wonderful Child Performed By James Fortune & FIYA

Go Tell It always gives us that Sunday morning Christmas feel!

3. O Come, All Ye Faithful Performed By Pentatonix

Dance Ministries nationwide need to add this to their Sunday routine!

4. O Holy Night Performed By DeNitra Champ in This Christmas

This Christmas is a classic movie in black households and DeNitra Champ’s voice singing O Holy Night just does something for us! Such an amazing singer.

5. The First Noel Performed By BeBe and CeCe Winans

Every time we hear this song, we can’t help but think of their guest appearance on Martin. Such a great song and performed.

6. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria Performed By Mariah Carey

Is it really Christmas without a Mariah Carey rendition?

7. Joy Performed By Whitney Houston In The Preacher’s Wife

The Preacher’s Wife is a CLASSIC movie that we all know and love. Of course, the voice of the legendary Whitney Houston just made it that much better.

8. Silent Night Performed By The Temptations

Honestly, Silent Night kicks off the Christmas Season. What is Christmas without it?

9. Soul Holidays Performed By Sounds of Blackness

School choirs near and far performed this for us for many years! A classic.

10. There’s No Christmas Without You Performed By Kirk Franklin and The Family

Christmas with Kirk Franklin and The Family is classic for every black church and of course, there is no Christmas without him!