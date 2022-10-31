Read full article on original website
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
My Best Dividend Stock to Buy in November
Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income. It's also helpful for building wealth in preparation for retirement. Regardless of why you're interested in dividend stocks, this video will highlight why Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is my top dividend stock to buy in November. Stock...
Want More Income? Invest Your Money in This Dividend King
Working more hours to improve your salary and/or starting a side hustle are two ways to earn more income. But both require you to trade time in order to earn more money. That's why passive income -- money you don't have to actively work for -- can be a more productive use of an investor's time.
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
MKS Instruments Q3 Profit Drops, Sees Q4 Results Below View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) reported that its third quarter net income dropped to $6 million or $0.09 per share from $132 million or $2.38 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues for the quarter grew to $954 million from $742 million in the prior year. Analysts...
What To Expect From Booking Holdings Stock Post Q3?
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world’s largest online travel agency that offers services from lodging to airline tickets to car rentals, is scheduled to announce its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 2. We expect the company’s stock to likely trade higher with revenues and earnings beating market expectations marginally. Booking’s Q2 financial results showed a massive rebound from extremely difficult conditions in the year-earlier quarter thanks to a significant recovery in tourism. The company expects to see higher gross bookings on the books than 2019 levels, which should result in record revenue for the third quarter, which is also the seasonally largest revenue quarter. All this indicating setting expectations of upside recovery in the stock price levels which have been down nearly 22% this year.
Is Adobe Stock a Buy Now?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a software company that many up-and-coming SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies aspire to be like. However, because of increased scrutiny thanks to a significant acquisition, the stock is down 14% since its acquisition announcement. However, with the sell-off, Adobe's stock is cheaper than ever since switching to an...
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
GDS Holdings (GDS) Stock Jumps 5.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
GDS Holdings (GDS) shares soared 5.2% in the trading session on Tuesday to close at $9.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 50.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
What To Expect From WW International's Q3 Results?
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is poised to report its Q3 2022 results on November 3. We expect earnings to come in at about $0.37 per share, slightly ahead of consensus estimates of $0.36 although this would mark a significant decline from Q3 2021 when earnings stood at almost $0.65 per share. We project that revenue will stand at about $254 million, down by about 13% versus the last year, although it would be roughly in line with consensus estimates. So what are some of the key trends that are likely to drive results? See our interactive dashboard analysis on WW International Earnings Preview for more details on how WW’s revenues and earnings are likely to trend for the quarter.
Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?
Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth. That allowed the company to raise its full-year forecast. It also gave the energy company plenty of money to cover its big-time distribution....
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.79 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Is Etsy Stock a Buy or Sell After Earnings?
Shares craftsy e-commerce specialist Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down more than 60% from the high, but its third quarter earnings report looks to have given investors a little bit of hope. But is that hope because of a great quarter, or just beating low expectations. Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall take a closer look at the results, and the bigger picture in the video below.
Sapiens (SPNS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Sapiens (SPNS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A quarter ago,...
What Went Wrong With Roku's Earnings?
Today's video focuses on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and some bearish and bullish highlights from its recent earnings. Roku's revenue did grow 12% year over year during a time when other advertising giants are seeing a yearly decline, but unfortunately the outlook was weak. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
