Linda B. Perkins is a candidate for Baker School Board Member, District #1. She has lived in Baker, Louisiana for forty-five years. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Southern University-Baton Rouge. From her thirty-eight years in Corporate America (AT&T, South Central Bell, and BellSouth) to her resolute and selfless community service, she pledges to always act in the best interests of the community.

BAKER, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO