Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
31st Annual Community Free Thanksgiving Nov. 24
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 31st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church returns this Thanksgiving. “We will provide meals through a drive up process available from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church,” Co-chair Amy Neustel stated. “Please watch the signage for the drive through meal pick up set up that day using the alley from the north end of the block. We will also provide delivery of meals that day from 11-1.”
newsdakota.com
JRMC New Program Connects Provider with Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new program designed by the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) hopes to provide a direct line to its providers. JRMC U is a new, monthly open forum that Katie Ryan-Anderson hopes will open the door to better care in the community. The first of these will focus on Urology care on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
newsdakota.com
Buffalo Bridges Discusses Salvation Army Assistance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone held their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Discussion surrounding Salvation Army Assistance was brought forth by Director Mandi Freije. Freije says $10,000 was approved for transient assistance and $4,500 for in-kind assistance. She says looking at their current budget,...
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
newsdakota.com
Sgt. Tom Herzig Retires After 30 Years of Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 30 years of service to the state of North Dakota and North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sgt. Tom Herzig has called it a career. During a retirement ceremony Tuesday at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center, dozens showed their support. Herzig got his start as a civilian in 1992 working at the scale in Minot. He attended academy in 1997 and has served through the state Highway Patrol for the last 26 years.
kvrr.com
Charges Filed In Eddy County Hunting Incident That Went Viral Online
EDDY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Charges are filed in a hunting dispute in Eddy County that went viral on social media. North Dakota Game Warden James Myhre was called on the morning of October 21 after landowner Jeffrey Erman accused a group of hunters of being on his land.
KFYR-TV
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
Comments / 0