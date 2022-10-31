JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 31st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church returns this Thanksgiving. “We will provide meals through a drive up process available from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church,” Co-chair Amy Neustel stated. “Please watch the signage for the drive through meal pick up set up that day using the alley from the north end of the block. We will also provide delivery of meals that day from 11-1.”

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO