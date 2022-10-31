ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri defensive coordinator Baker earns extension

After helping make Missouri’s defense one of the best in the country in his first season, Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker received a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday. The extension includes an “annual increase in (Baker’s) salary,” but the team did not specify the...
