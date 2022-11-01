‘Power of community’: Berkeley Environmental Law Clinic represents environmental justice group in suit

Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
State finds ADU limit in Berkeley Hills illegal
The state of California is pushing back on Berkeley City Council’s attempts to limit construction of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in the Berkeley Hills, alleging that the council’s actions violate state law. The city of Berkeley defines ADUs as smaller independent units with provisions for sleeping, cooking...
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Announces Innovation Fund Grant Program
Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County is seeking ideas for innovative projects that respond to local public service needs, can improve equitable access to public services, can remove structural barriers that cause inequities and poverty, provide the greatest impact for every dollar spent, and have the potential for transformative change!
Daily Californian
‘Pedestrians are constituents’: City group advocates for election of leaders who will prioritize pedestrians
A group in Berkeley is advocating for the election of leaders who will fight traffic violence with urgency in light of multiple recent motor-pedestrian collisions. The group, called The Pedestrian Party, posted a call to action on their official website to vote into office those who will prioritize combating pedestrian harm and vote out those who put automobiles first.
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
Daily Californian
‘A reminder to all of us’: Vigil held for William Evans, truck accident victim
A vigil was held Tuesday for William Evans, who was killed by a truck driver while crossing Bancroft Way at Shattuck Avenue in his wheelchair. Evans was 72 at the time of his death. The vigil, which was held at the site of the accident, was organized in a joint effort by Walk Bike Berkeley, Senior & Disability Action, the Traffic Violence Rapid Response Team and Telegraph for People, or TFP.
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
Daily Californian
‘Overloaded’: Berkeley High teachers seek compensation for recommendation letters
Expectations that Berkeley High School, or BHS, teachers write large numbers of letters of recommendation for students has given them an increasingly overwhelming workload, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Berkeley Unified School District used to provide teachers with one day off for every ten recommendation letters, which are a routine...
Daily Californian
Five must-know buses for Berkeley students
Between the pain of driving in Berkeley and the wonderful, free Clipper card bestowed to every student, riding buses is my main form of transportation. But even now, in my last year on campus, I’m still learning about new routes. I’ve compiled a list of what I think are the most helpful buses to get around Berkeley so that you can avoid the confusion that has cost me so many occasions of running late or getting lost.
Daily Californian
‘A second chance’: Largest affordable housing development in Berkeley history opens
Community members, government officials and financial contributors came together to celebrate the grand opening of Berkeley Way Apartments and the Hope Center — the largest affordable housing development for low-income and unhoused people in Berkeley’s history — on a sunny afternoon last Thursday. Against a backdrop of...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked number one public university for startup founders in PitchBook annual ranking
UC Berkeley was deemed the number one public university for startup founders in PitchBook’s annual university rankings Monday. With 1,406 undergraduate startup originators emerging between 2012 and 2022 — and $45.7 billion being raised in capital by undergraduate founders alone — campus ranked second among all private and public universities and was only surpassed by Stanford University, according to the rankings.
kalw.org
Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close
The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
Daily Californian
Berkeley Law Practicum works to reduce veteran deportation, improve healthcare access
Berkeley Law’s Veterans Law Practicum, or VLP, dedicates itself to achieving better healthcare for exiled veterans while preventing veteran deportations and reducing convictions stemming from mental health conditions. The VLP is a course that focuses on social injustice within the U.S military. The program, led by campus law lecturer...
'It's about our livelihood': Longshoremen walk off job at Port of Oakland
Amid stalled contract negotiations, longshoremen at the Port of Oakland walked off the job in protest on Wednesday morning. The walkout has shut down operations on all four of the port’s terminals.
davisvanguard.org
News Reports: Interim SF District Attorney May Have Broken Law in June in DA Recall
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Less than a week before the election, news reports here Wednesday suggest interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins may have violated state law by sharing “sensitive case information with a fellow prosecutor while both of them were on their way out of the office” in October 2021.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
Crab fisherman accused of illegally taking crabs from protected area on Peninsula
REDWOOD CITY -- The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has filed a civil complaint against a commercial crab fisherman alleged to have unlawfully taken crabs from a protected area. An announcement from the office's Consumer and Environmental Unit reports that a civil complaint was filed Monday against George Jue for allegedly taking 36 live Dungeness crabs in traps located in a Marine Protected Area on Jan. 8, 2022. The complaint alleges that Jue's actions are an unlawful business practice and seeks an injunction to stop the conduct and civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation. The area is offshore from Montara to Pillar Point in San Mateo County and is designated as protected to allow for safe breeding grounds and sanctuary for large female fish, according to the District Attorney's Office. The designation as protected prohibits anyone from injuring, damaging, taking or possessing any living, geological or cultural marine resource without a scientific collecting permit or specific authorization. "Marine protected areas also help to boost fish populations in areas outside the designated protected area," the district attorney's announcement reads. "Scientific documentation shows that marine reserves are successfully increasing the abundance and diversity of marine life."
NBC Bay Area
Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns
Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
Daily Californian
Man charged with assault following attack on 2 UC Berkeley students
A man named Lucas Glassy was arrested Oct. 21 for allegedly attacking two UC Berkeley students, according to the The Berkeley Scanner. Glassy was charged with two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to Alameda County District Attorney documents. Check back for updates.
