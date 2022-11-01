ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Claude Van Damme will star in and produce action film Silent Kill ... which is being shopped at American Film Market

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Jean-Claude Van Damme is slated to star in the forthcoming motion picture Silent Kill.

The film will be shopped this week at the American Film Market by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, Deadline reported.

The storyline of the motion picture - which is written and directed by Anthony Hickox - is centered around four mercenaries who, in the Congo, discover a hidden treasure which they bury to retrieve at a future date in three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9zVj_0itqjifJ00
The latest: Jean-Claude Van Damme, 62, is slated to star in the forthcoming motion picture Silent Kill. He was snapped in Sydney in 2020 

'One of the all-time great action stars, Jean-Claude Van Damme has cultivated a worldwide fanbase that will absolutely love this adrenaline-fueled movie that starts fast and never takes it’s foot off the gas pedal,' Iervolino said in a statement. 'Its Van Damme doing what everyone loves watching him do.'

The motion picture also features Vernon Davis, Madalina Anea and Rafael Amaya.

Van Damme is producing along with Joram Moreka, while executive producers on the movie include Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Ovidiu Toma and Bradly Gentz.

According to the outlet, principal photography is slated to begin early next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWk38_0itqjifJ00
The veteran screen star, pictured in 2020 in LA, is also a producer on the film 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Izs3x_0itqjifJ00
On Monday, the actor took to Twitter to wish more than 403,000 followers, 'Happy Halloween ... have fun everyone'

In recent years, the 62-year-old Brussels native has worked on projects including Minions: The Rise of Gru, Haters, The Last Mercenary, We Die Young and The Bouncer.

Van Damme burst upon the cinematic scene with the 1988 movie Bloodsport and had a series of hits such as 1989's Kickboxer, 1990's Lionheart, 1991's Double Impact and 1992's Universal Soldier.

On Monday, he took to Twitter to wish more than 403,000 followers, 'Happy Halloween ... have fun everyone.'

