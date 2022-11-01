ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling tree branch puts young boy in an induced coma after wild winds left him with horrific head injuries

By Kylie Stevens
 3 days ago

A boy is fighting for life after he was struck in the head by a fallen tree branch during Halloween celebrations in Sydney's northwest.

Emergency crews rushed to West Pennant Hills following reports a child was struck by a tree branch after 'ridiculous' winds battered the suburb on Monday night.

The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and the specialist medical team from the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter, which landed in a nearby sports reserve.

He was rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead via road ambulance in a serious condition and had to be placed in an induced coma due to the extent of his injuries.

The boy's age is currently unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnqwv_0itqiF9j00
Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter crews were called to a neighbourhood in Sydney's north-west on Monday night after a boy was struck by a tree branch fallen by powerful winds

Dozens of families and young children were trick or treating in the neighbourhood at the time, according residents.

One posted online that 'ridiculous winds' had hit the suburb while children were out for Halloween.

It comes as wild weather continues to wreak havoc along Australia's east coast for a third consecutive week.

Damaging winds lashed parts of NSW on Monday night with gusts of up to 63km/h recorded in Sydney.

NSW SES received 42 storm-related requests across Sydney including fallen trees and damaged roofs, prompted authorities to urge household to secure loose items such as trampolines and outdoor furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq5as_0itqiF9j00
 Families were trick or treating in Boyd Avenue, West Pennant Hills when the boy was struck

A gale alert remains in place for Byron and Coffs coasts in northern NSW on Tuesday.

A strong wind warning in place for the rest of the NSW coast from the mid-north coast right down to Eden in the far south.

The storm-related jobs were on on top of 48 flood rescues and 759 requests for assistance across NSW in the last 24 hours.

The SES currently has 84 warnings across the state, including 11 emergency alerts and 47 watch and act.

Around 400 families in Cootamundra in the state's south were evacuated on Monday night with Cowra in the state's central-west also ordered to get out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCqgv_0itqiF9j00
Wind warnings remain in the place for the entire NSW coast from Byron Bay (pictured) right down to Eden in the far south

Moree, Gunnedah, Condobolin, Warren, Hay, Bourke and Moama are also in the firing line.

'Fallen trees and powerlines, wet road conditions and possible road closures are some of the consequences from this weather,' the SES said.

'Regular storms and flooding will continue throughout November until at least the end of the year, so we ask communities, commuters and travellers to plan ahead, understand the risk of flooding in your local area, and to never drive through floodwater.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHXhM_0itqiF9j00
Parts of inland NSW remain on flood watch, including Moree (pictured last week)

