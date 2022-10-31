What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch postponed Astros vs. Phillies Game 3

Whether it was Lance McCullers tipping his pitches or the home crowd firing them up, the Phillies bats roared to life on Tuesday. In Game 3 against the Astros, the Phillies became the fourth team in history to hit five home runs in the World Series as they teed off on Houston's starting pitcher right out of the gate. Though McCullers settled in for a pair of hitless frames, they tagged him all over again in the fifth for two more homers as the Phillies routed the Astros in front of the Philadelphia crowd to take a 2-1 World Series lead.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO