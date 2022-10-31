What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch postponed Astros vs. Phillies Game 3

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
ng-sportingnews.com
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0
It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why a fan called MLB commissioner Rob Manfred a 'dumbass' at World Series Game 5
The team that walks out of Philadelphia with a W on Thursday will hold a 3-2 lead in the World Series. But long before that, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was handed the biggest L of the night. Manfred certainly isn't high on the power rankings of pro sports commissioners —...
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies need to bounce back in World Series Game 5 after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros in Game 4.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Astros' Justin Verlander used savvy, not stuff, to beat Phillies in first career World Series win
Justin Verlander would never admit it, but the Astros' — and his — win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series undoubtedly tasted just a little sweeter for the 39-year-old ace. Verlander's season has been remarkable in a vacuum. He's going to win the AL...
ng-sportingnews.com
What intel did Bryce Harper share with Phillies teammate Alec Bohm before Game 3 HR off Astros' Lance McCullers Jr.?
The Phillies love to be at home. They homered in each of the first two innings of Game 3 of the World Series (twice in the second), with Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, and Brandon Marsh all going yard off Lance McCullers Jr. to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Harper's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why does Jeremy Peña celebrate hits with heart hands? 'It's for my mom,' Astros SS says
Jeremy Peña is having an outstanding postseason. His batting average has hovered around .300 and he hit his first home run of the World Series — a go-ahead shot that chased Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard from the game — in the fourth inning of a pivotal Game 5 Thursday.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Series wins by player: Who has the most rings in MLB history?
It has been a while since MLB has seen a true dynasty. Sure, the Astros have been to the World Series four times in the past six years, which is an impressive feat. But at best, those four trips will produce two rings. At worst, it would be just one.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyle Schwarber has the most epic response to Phillies being no-hit by Astros: 'I don't give a s—'
On Wednesday, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies became a footnote to an unfortunate bit of baseball history. That's because Cristian Javier and a trio of Astros relievers combined to no-hit the Phils in Game 4 of the World Series, just the second time in history that a team has been held hitless in a Fall Classic game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Barrage of home runs gives Phillies dominant Game 3 win, World Series lead
Whether it was Lance McCullers tipping his pitches or the home crowd firing them up, the Phillies bats roared to life on Tuesday. In Game 3 against the Astros, the Phillies became the fourth team in history to hit five home runs in the World Series as they teed off on Houston's starting pitcher right out of the gate. Though McCullers settled in for a pair of hitless frames, they tagged him all over again in the fifth for two more homers as the Phillies routed the Astros in front of the Philadelphia crowd to take a 2-1 World Series lead.
Comments / 0