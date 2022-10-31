ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch postponed Astros vs. Phillies Game 3

By Edward Sutelan
sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Get Pounded in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0

It’s not that the Astros can't still win this series down 2-1. But the direction of this team has to change quickly if they do. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Lance McCullers was terrible tonight. He gave up seven runs on five home runs in 4.1 innings pitched. The Phillies were sitting on curves, and tonight the McCullers breaking ball had no bite and found the middle of the plate..well...enough times to find the seats five times.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

World Series wins by player: Who has the most rings in MLB history?

It has been a while since MLB has seen a true dynasty. Sure, the Astros have been to the World Series four times in the past six years, which is an impressive feat. But at best, those four trips will produce two rings. At worst, it would be just one.
ng-sportingnews.com

Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Barrage of home runs gives Phillies dominant Game 3 win, World Series lead

Whether it was Lance McCullers tipping his pitches or the home crowd firing them up, the Phillies bats roared to life on Tuesday. In Game 3 against the Astros, the Phillies became the fourth team in history to hit five home runs in the World Series as they teed off on Houston's starting pitcher right out of the gate. Though McCullers settled in for a pair of hitless frames, they tagged him all over again in the fifth for two more homers as the Phillies routed the Astros in front of the Philadelphia crowd to take a 2-1 World Series lead.
HOUSTON, TX

