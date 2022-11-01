ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Projecting what the first round of the CFP rankings will look like

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The first round of College Football Playoff rankings officially come out on Tuesday, November 1. The release will be televised on ESPN with a 7 p.m. ET start time.

With the rankings set to drop on Tuesday, I took a stab at projecting how the top-25 would look, taking into accounts strength of record and the eye test.

The Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 1 in both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

My projected rankings, plus national championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…

25

UCF Knights (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PWev_0itqfOdP00
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Cincinnati

Natty odds: +50,000

24

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E91dq_0itqfOdP00
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State

Natty odds: +50,000

23

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsgOE_0itqfOdP00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: NC State

Natty odds: +50,000

22

Liberty Flames (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akK1K_0itqfOdP00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: BYU, lost by one to Wake Forest

Natty odds: +100,000

21

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhH6w_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Key wins: FSU, Texas Tech, ECU

Natty odds: +50,000

20

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYYJO_0itqfOdP00
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: FSU, Liberty

Natty odds: +50,000

19

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFKmn_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Key wins: Houston, Kansas State

Natty odds: +100,000

18

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT6KH_0itqfOdP00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Key wins: Texas, Baylor

Natty odds: +30,000

17

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvP3j_0itqfOdP00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Auburn, Purdue

Natty odds: +50,000 (Nittany Lions Wire)

16

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDNbS_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wisconsin, Iowa

Natty odds: +25,000

15

LSU Tigers (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4LCg_0itqfOdP00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Key wins: Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State

Natty odds: +25,000

14

Utah Utes (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJkHb_0itqfOdP00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: USC, Oregon State

Natty odds: +30,000

13

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437sCV_0itqfOdP00
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State

Natty odds: +50,000

12

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxDms_0itqfOdP00
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: App State, Pitt, Miami

Natty odds: +10,000 (Tar Heels Wire)

11

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRuW4_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Key wins: Utah, Washington

Natty odds: +25,000

10

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zb7SW_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Key wins: Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky

Natty odds: +10,000

9

USC Trojans (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTKsl_0itqfOdP00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State, Oregon State

Natty odds: +6,600 (Trojan Wire)

8

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clMtC_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Key wins: UCLA, BYU

Natty odds: +4,000 (Ducks Wire)

7

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVA9a_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Key wins: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Natty odds: +6,600

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5tj9_0itqfOdP00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Natty odds: +300 (Roll Tide Wire)

5

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUoMD_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wake Forest, Syracuse, NC State, FSU

Natty odds: +1,600 (Clemson Wire)

4

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dn8BZ_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Key wins: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa

Natty odds: +1,600 (Wolverines Wire)

3

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqqSq_0itqfOdP00
(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Key wins: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State

Natty odds: +200 (Buckeyes Wire)

2

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkKFe_0itqfOdP00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Pitt

Natty odds: +1,100 (Vols Wire)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RREef_0itqfOdP00
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Key wins: Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida

Natty odds: +200

