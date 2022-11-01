Projecting what the first round of the CFP rankings will look like

The first round of College Football Playoff rankings officially come out on Tuesday, November 1. The release will be televised on ESPN with a 7 p.m. ET start time.

With the rankings set to drop on Tuesday, I took a stab at projecting how the top-25 would look, taking into accounts strength of record and the eye test.

The Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 1 in both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

My projected rankings, plus national championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…

25

UCF Knights (6-2)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Cincinnati

Natty odds: +50,000

24

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State

Natty odds: +50,000

23

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: NC State

Natty odds: +50,000

22

Liberty Flames (7-1)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: BYU, lost by one to Wake Forest

Natty odds: +100,000

21

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Key wins: FSU, Texas Tech, ECU

Natty odds: +50,000

20

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: FSU, Liberty

Natty odds: +50,000

19

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Key wins: Houston, Kansas State

Natty odds: +100,000

18

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Key wins: Texas, Baylor

Natty odds: +30,000

17

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Auburn, Purdue

Natty odds: +50,000 (Nittany Lions Wire)

16

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wisconsin, Iowa

Natty odds: +25,000

15

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Key wins: Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State

Natty odds: +25,000

14

Utah Utes (6-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: USC, Oregon State

Natty odds: +30,000

13

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State

Natty odds: +50,000

12

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: App State, Pitt, Miami

Natty odds: +10,000 (Tar Heels Wire)

11

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Key wins: Utah, Washington

Natty odds: +25,000

10

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Key wins: Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky

Natty odds: +10,000

9

USC Trojans (7-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Washington State, Oregon State

Natty odds: +6,600 (Trojan Wire)

8

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Key wins: UCLA, BYU

Natty odds: +4,000 (Ducks Wire)

7

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Key wins: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Natty odds: +6,600

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Arkansas

Natty odds: +300 (Roll Tide Wire)

5

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Key wins: Wake Forest, Syracuse, NC State, FSU

Natty odds: +1,600 (Clemson Wire)

4

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Key wins: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa

Natty odds: +1,600 (Wolverines Wire)

3

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Key wins: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State

Natty odds: +200 (Buckeyes Wire)

2

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Key wins: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Pitt

Natty odds: +1,100 (Vols Wire)

1

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Key wins: Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida

Natty odds: +200

