Projecting what the first round of the CFP rankings will look like
The first round of College Football Playoff rankings officially come out on Tuesday, November 1. The release will be televised on ESPN with a 7 p.m. ET start time.
With the rankings set to drop on Tuesday, I took a stab at projecting how the top-25 would look, taking into accounts strength of record and the eye test.
The Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 1 in both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
My projected rankings, plus national championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…
25
UCF Knights (6-2)
Key wins: Cincinnati
Natty odds: +50,000
24
Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
Key wins: Washington State
Natty odds: +50,000
23
Syracuse Orange (6-2)
Key wins: NC State
Natty odds: +50,000
22
Liberty Flames (7-1)
Key wins: BYU, lost by one to Wake Forest
Natty odds: +100,000
21
NC State Wolfpack (6-2)
Key wins: FSU, Texas Tech, ECU
Natty odds: +50,000
20
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)
Key wins: FSU, Liberty
Natty odds: +50,000
19
Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
Key wins: Houston, Kansas State
Natty odds: +100,000
18
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)
Key wins: Texas, Baylor
Natty odds: +30,000
17
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)
Key wins: Auburn, Purdue
Natty odds: +50,000 (Nittany Lions Wire)
16
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)
Key wins: Wisconsin, Iowa
Natty odds: +25,000
15
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Key wins: Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State
Natty odds: +25,000
14
Utah Utes (6-2)
Key wins: USC, Oregon State
Natty odds: +30,000
13
Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
Key wins: Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State
Natty odds: +50,000
12
North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)
Key wins: App State, Pitt, Miami
Natty odds: +10,000 (Tar Heels Wire)
11
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Key wins: Utah, Washington
Natty odds: +25,000
10
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Key wins: Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky
Natty odds: +10,000
9
USC Trojans (7-1)
Key wins: Washington State, Oregon State
Natty odds: +6,600 (Trojan Wire)
8
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Key wins: UCLA, BYU
Natty odds: +4,000 (Ducks Wire)
7
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Key wins: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma
Natty odds: +6,600
6
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Key wins: Texas A&M, Texas, Mississippi State, Arkansas
Natty odds: +300 (Roll Tide Wire)
5
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Key wins: Wake Forest, Syracuse, NC State, FSU
Natty odds: +1,600 (Clemson Wire)
4
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Key wins: Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa
Natty odds: +1,600 (Wolverines Wire)
3
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Key wins: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State
Natty odds: +200 (Buckeyes Wire)
2
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Key wins: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Kentucky, Pitt
Natty odds: +1,100 (Vols Wire)
1
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Key wins: Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida
Natty odds: +200
