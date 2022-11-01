Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson gets a late-night FRIGHT!

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is not happy when she hears that Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is taking the blame for Heather Fraser's (guest star Sofia Nolan) unhinged behaviour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Leah has agreed to keep the secret that Heather is Marilyn's long-lost daughter.



But Leah does not approve of Marilyn putting her own reputation on the line to protect Heather.



If Heather was behind the slashing of John Palmer's (Shane Withington) car tyres, then what else is she capable of?



Leah decides to confront Heather at the Caravan Park and makes it clear that she knows the truth about Heather's identity and reason for coming to Summer Bay.



If Heather doesn't stop with her twisted games, then Leah will go to the police...



But will Leah regret her encounter with Heather?



When Leah returns home after work, she's shocked to discover the Morgan house has been completely trashed!



Is Leah now the target of a personal attack by Heather?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) continues to try and juggle running Summer Bay Autos with his new responsibility as Lyrik's new band manager.



After the band's latest gig falls flat with the crowd, Justin feels under pressure to step-up his game.



Determined to turn the tide on the band's success, Justin approaches Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to try and renegotiate a deal for Lyrik to start playing at Salt again.



Justin and Mackenzie previously had a falling out after they clashed over the terms of Lyrik's gigs at Salt.



They clearly both stand to gain from Lyrik returning to Salt.



But are Justin and Mackenzie prepared to put their stubborn pride aside and go back into business together?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie notices the tension between her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).



WHAT has Dean done to upset Ziggy this time?!



Mackenzie tries to offer some advice and points out to Dean that being a supportive partner sometimes means being an emotional punch bag when things get tough.



Will Dean put aside his hurt feelings for the sake of Ziggy and their unborn baby?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5