Like something out of a Liz Truss episode. The stock market erupted on Wednesday when Mark Zuckerberg promised to keep pouring billions into an unproven metaverse. On Thursday, Meta stock fell by 20% and never recovered. This year has been a disaster for the corporation, with losses of 71%. More than $700 billion in market capitalization has been lost, and Zuckerberg himself has seen a loss of $100 million. Those who had placed their trust in the business were left feeling ignored, betrayed, and angry. CNBC's Jim Cramer was so emotional he almost shed tears live on air.

6 DAYS AGO