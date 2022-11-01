ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
Entrepreneur's Journal

Meta's value has plunged by $700 billion. Why Mark Zuckerberg will keep betting on the metaverse.

Like something out of a Liz Truss episode. The stock market erupted on Wednesday when Mark Zuckerberg promised to keep pouring billions into an unproven metaverse. On Thursday, Meta stock fell by 20% and never recovered. This year has been a disaster for the corporation, with losses of 71%. More than $700 billion in market capitalization has been lost, and Zuckerberg himself has seen a loss of $100 million. Those who had placed their trust in the business were left feeling ignored, betrayed, and angry. CNBC's Jim Cramer was so emotional he almost shed tears live on air.
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
TIME

Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter

Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
TheStreet

Zuckerberg, Bezos, Musk Lose a Staggering Amount of Money

The current Powerball jackpot of $1 billion may be an unimaginable number to most people, but it pales in comparison with the losses suffered this year by three of the world's richest billionaires. A tough year for tech giants Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) has been magnified by a stunning...

