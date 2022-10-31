Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
iPhone factory lockdown shows risks of China dependence, analysts say
Foxconn, Apple’s principal subcontractor, has seen a surge in Covid-19 instances at its Zhengzhou web site. The lockdown of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing facility, the world’s greatest producer of iPhones, has highlighted among the dangers of counting on zero-Covid China’s manufacturing sector, analysts instructed AFP. Foxconn, Apple’s...
daystech.org
iPhone 14 production threatened by yet another COVID-19 lockdown
Those struggling to get their arms on a brand-new iPhone 14 may proceed to take action, with Apple’s provide chain hit with a brand new COVID-19 lockdown. Reports of a COVID-19 outbreak have been already popping out of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing unit in China, however a brand new report says that your entire Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone — the commercial park the place the manufacturing unit is situated — is now in lockdown. The transfer comes after a neighborhood governor urged tighter restrictions within the space amid ongoing COVID-19 struggles.
daystech.org
Escape From Foxconn: Workers Recount Covid Chaos At IPhone Factory
Zhang Yao remembers the second he realised one thing had gone deeply unsuitable on the Chinese mega-factory the place he and a whole lot of 1000’s of different employees assembled iPhones and different high-end electronics. In early October, supervisors immediately warned him that 3,000 colleagues had been taken into...
daystech.org
Apple’s new iPhones struggle even with deep discounts in China
Apple’s new iPhones battle even with deep reductions in China. Apple Inc’s newest iPhone era is having a troublesome time on this planet’s largest smartphone market, the place its most up-to-date weekly gross sales had been down by a 3rd in contrast with final yr. Apple Inc’s...
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
daystech.org
Need to take the emotion out of tech evaluation and M&A? Here’s how
In the US, tech mergers and acquisitions stay essentially the most lively M&A sector when it comes to each worth and quantity; within the first half of this yr, $415.4 billion modified palms in nearly 1,300 general offers, in keeping with White & Case’s M&A Explorer. Perhaps your organization’s...
daystech.org
TG3 Electronics achieves growth in first year of MedAccred program
Wisconsin-based electronics firm TG3 Electronics says it has raised requirements and achieved vital progress following the primary 12 months of participation within the MedAccred program. TG3 Electronics manufactures normal and customized keyboards, management panels, and customized show units for the medical, manufacturing, authorities, and different markets. As a designer of...
daystech.org
Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal
According to a brand new report, Elon Musk may very well bring back Vine from the lifeless. As most of you already know, the Tesla proprietor acquired Twitter for $44 billion fairly not too long ago, and it has huge plans for the corporate. He already fired the corporate’s prime...
daystech.org
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a massive price cut
Get among the best fridge offers at the moment if you purchase instantly from Samsung. Right now, it’s attainable to purchase the Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub know-how for $1,699. That’s a saving of $467 off the same old $2,166 value. It’s a super time to improve to a fridge that works higher for you and your loved ones, so let’s check out why you want it.
daystech.org
What’s Driving the Future of Asia’s Tech Scene: Key Trends and Regulatory Updates – Publications
Heading into 2023, Asia’s tech scene is well-positioned for sturdy development potential. As with any trade the place development and innovation are outpacing regulation, the complicated panorama could be troublesome for companies to navigate their operations, significantly within the Asia area the place a common strategy doesn’t match. From adapting to new realities in rising industries such because the metaverse and fintech; to compliance and dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG); to a heightened emphasis on nationwide safety in deal consideration, together with delicate private knowledge, world and home entities doing enterprise within the area ought to concentrate on key authorized tendencies and regulatory developments to be able to stay internationally aggressive. In an article based mostly on Morgan Lewis’ inaugural Asia Technology Innovation webinar series, we discover a few of these urgent points and supply some preliminary insights into what could be anticipated for Asia’s tech sector.
daystech.org
UK set to double climate tech investment in 2022, report finds
Investment into UK local weather tech startups is on the right track to double in 2022 in comparison with final yr, in line with a brand new report. Tech Nation’s Climate Tech Report 2022 discovered that funding in UK local weather tech is quickly rising and is predicted to buck the development of a wider tech funding downturn.
daystech.org
Coinbase CTO Surojit Chatterjee Steps Down During Reorganization
Coinbase, the most important US crypto trade, stated CTO Surojit Chatterjee agreed to step down amid a reorganization of its product, engineering and design groups. Coinbase Global Inc., the most important US crypto trade, stated Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee agreed to step down amid a reorganization of its product, engineering and design teams.
daystech.org
Tech News | Apple Users in India to Get 5G from Next Week
New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Tech large Apple will roll out the much-awaited software program upgrades for 5G community in India for its customers from subsequent week. The service might be made accessible as Apple pushes out its iOS 16 Beta software program replace. India introduced the launch of...
daystech.org
Apple to roll out iOS 16.2 update for iPhones in mid-December. List of features to expect
The iOS 16 was the final main software program replace by Apple for iPhone customers. After the iOS 16 was rolled out, Apple launched yet another replace to it, the iOS 16.1 which got here with fixes to bugs and different points. Now as per current reviews, Apple is gearing...
daystech.org
COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji
Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
daystech.org
Metaverse ETFs only make sense in fantasyland
A determined gamble by a social media firm quick on new concepts isn’t an funding case. The metaverse has develop into the ‘must-have’ fixture for each issuer with pores and skin in thematic ETFs, nonetheless, this enterprise into digital plains comes at a time of vanishing investor enthusiasm for imprecise, sci-fi and unprofitable ideas.
daystech.org
How to convert Apple Pages to PDF
Apple Pages, like Microsoft Word, is a full-featured doc creation instrument. Because you should utilize it free of charge on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, this makes it a strong alternative for creating stories, contracts, essays, and extra. If you have to create a PDF file, you may compose your document...
daystech.org
Battery, Dynamic Island And Lockscreen Problems Reported By iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
10/11 Update beneath. This put up was initially printed on October 8. The checklist of points for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro patrons retains getting longer. Following iMessage and FaceTime activation errors, CarPlay and data migration bugs and random reboots, homeowners at the moment are reporting an array of latest issues.
daystech.org
Fortune Brainstorm A.I. promises to be the best A.I. conference yet
I wish to thank Alexei Oreskovic and Kevin Kelleher for submitting in for me whereas I used to be away. There’s loads occurring in A.I. And whereas this article goals to deliver you an important updates for a enterprise reader every week, typically it’s useful to each step again and dive deeper. That’s precisely what Fortune’s upcoming Brainstorm A.I. convention will allow you to do.
daystech.org
Chromebook Gamers, Steam Has Entered Beta
In March of this 12 months, Steam arrived on Chrome OS machines as an alpha. This week, it’s beta time. Google introduced that with ChromeOS 108, Steam for Chomebrooks brings broader availability, improved consumer expertise, higher efficiency, and elevated compatibility. This is an enormous deal as a result of...
Comments / 0