Heading into 2023, Asia’s tech scene is well-positioned for sturdy development potential. As with any trade the place development and innovation are outpacing regulation, the complicated panorama could be troublesome for companies to navigate their operations, significantly within the Asia area the place a common strategy doesn’t match. From adapting to new realities in rising industries such because the metaverse and fintech; to compliance and dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG); to a heightened emphasis on nationwide safety in deal consideration, together with delicate private knowledge, world and home entities doing enterprise within the area ought to concentrate on key authorized tendencies and regulatory developments to be able to stay internationally aggressive. In an article based mostly on Morgan Lewis’ inaugural Asia Technology Innovation webinar series, we discover a few of these urgent points and supply some preliminary insights into what could be anticipated for Asia’s tech sector.

2 DAYS AGO