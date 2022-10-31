Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Use MyShake App for Big One, free diapers, pet clinic & MORE
All of us are conscious that half of the expertise of residing in California is questioning when the subsequent Big One could hit. After two lethal San Fernando Valley earthquakes – the 1971 Sylmar-centered tremblor that killed 64; and 1994 Northridge shaker that left 57 useless – it’s comprehensible why many people are frightened that we or our family members will sometime need to endure by way of one other such tragedy.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
AZFamily
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future
"The research shows a positive precipitation change..."
daystech.org
Sports betting voting in California
SAN DIEGO — Two measures dealing with the voters of California deal with sports activities betting: Proposition 26 would enable it at Native American casinos and horse tracks and Proposition 27 would take it a step farther and permit on-line gaming. People for these propositions say a sure vote...
ABC 15 News
'They're just pretending to be me': Owner finds fake ad listing home for rent
CHANDLER, AZ — A home is a major investment, but for Ahmed Saber, it's also a way to help his business grow. Excited and curious about his Chandler property, Saber checked comps on Zillow, an online real estate database. He got a big surprise. "I saw a picture of...
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
daystech.org
Malia Kau Award 2022 Winner, Olana Margaret Kaipo Ai
The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival is going on tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The competition’s Malia Kau Award is given to kumu hula who’ve devoted their life’s work to the perpetuation of hula and Hawaiian tradition. This 12 months’s recipient, Olana Ai, is a lifelong grasp kumu hula and founding father of one of the revered halau within the islands, Halau Hula Olana. Kumu Olana joined Living808 to speak about her hula historical past and concerning the award.
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
