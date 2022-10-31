ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

daystech.org

Use MyShake App for Big One, free diapers, pet clinic & MORE

All of us are conscious that half of the expertise of residing in California is questioning when the subsequent Big One could hit. After two lethal San Fernando Valley earthquakes – the 1971 Sylmar-centered tremblor that killed 64; and 1994 Northridge shaker that left 57 useless – it’s comprehensible why many people are frightened that we or our family members will sometime need to endure by way of one other such tragedy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise

Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
TEMPE, AZ
Terry Mansfield

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
daystech.org

Sports betting voting in California

SAN DIEGO — Two measures dealing with the voters of California deal with sports activities betting: Proposition 26 would enable it at Native American casinos and horse tracks and Proposition 27 would take it a step farther and permit on-line gaming. People for these propositions say a sure vote...
CALIFORNIA STATE
daystech.org

Malia Kau Award 2022 Winner, Olana Margaret Kaipo Ai

The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival is going on tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The competition’s Malia Kau Award is given to kumu hula who’ve devoted their life’s work to the perpetuation of hula and Hawaiian tradition. This 12 months’s recipient, Olana Ai, is a lifelong grasp kumu hula and founding father of one of the revered halau within the islands, Halau Hula Olana. Kumu Olana joined Living808 to speak about her hula historical past and concerning the award.
HAWAII STATE
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow

PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ

