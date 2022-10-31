Read full article on original website
Related
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
daystech.org
Amazon Music is now free, but there’s a catch
Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.
daystech.org
How to convert Apple Pages to PDF
Apple Pages, like Microsoft Word, is a full-featured doc creation instrument. Because you should utilize it free of charge on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, this makes it a strong alternative for creating stories, contracts, essays, and extra. If you have to create a PDF file, you may compose your document...
daystech.org
Now you can add pictures from Android phone in Microsoft Word; here’s how
Microsoft has rolled out a brand new characteristic to Office Insiders that permits inserting photos immediately from an Android cellphone into Word for net paperwork and PowerPoint for net displays. Most individuals click on pictures from their smartphones today, so it is sensible to simplify the method of transferring photos to PCs for the reason that common strategies, like utilizing a cable, are form of cumbersome.
daystech.org
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
daystech.org
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
daystech.org
Apple to roll out iOS 16.2 update for iPhones in mid-December. List of features to expect
The iOS 16 was the final main software program replace by Apple for iPhone customers. After the iOS 16 was rolled out, Apple launched yet another replace to it, the iOS 16.1 which got here with fixes to bugs and different points. Now as per current reviews, Apple is gearing...
New Samsung ad says everyone’s waiting for Apple to copy Galaxy phones
Samsung has a new anti-Apple ad called “On the Fence” that focuses on foldable smartphones, iPhone included. But it doesn’t promote the qualities of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4, phones that Samsung launched only a few months ago. Nor does it mention the great price of the latter or any types of deals for consumers.
daystech.org
How to Use YouTube Picture-in-Picture on Android
To use YouTube’s PiP mode, go to Settings > Apps > YouTube > Picture-in-Picture, and toggle on “Allow Picture-in-Picture.” Next, open your YouTube profile, navigate to Settings > General, and toggle on “Picture-in-Picture.” Play a video and exit YouTube to see the floating video window.
daystech.org
How to use your mobile phone as a webcam in Windows
Your Windows laptop computer probably has its personal webcam that you simply use for digital conferences. But many laptop computer webcams are caught at a low decision. And in case you’re utilizing a desktop, you might not also have a webcam accessible. In that case, your cell phone can...
daystech.org
How to control what apps send notifications to your Android
Android is a good cellular working system that retains me consistently within the know. With a notification system that ensures I do not miss a beat, I can make certain that little or no slips by me. However, I don’t want notifications from every single app I have installed. In reality, the extra apps that ship notifications to me, the extra possible it will likely be that I’ll miss out on one thing vital.
daystech.org
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a massive price cut
Get among the best fridge offers at the moment if you purchase instantly from Samsung. Right now, it’s attainable to purchase the Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub know-how for $1,699. That’s a saving of $467 off the same old $2,166 value. It’s a super time to improve to a fridge that works higher for you and your loved ones, so let’s check out why you want it.
daystech.org
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by means of hyperlinks on our web site. Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as observed within the newest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities similar to San Francisco will discover weather-related information tales and experiences, which...
daystech.org
Tech News | WhatsApp Rolls out New Communities Feature for Multiple Related Groups
Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American multinational know-how conglomerate Meta is rolling out a couple of adjustments to WhatsApp that may make the app higher to make use of for big circles of individuals, together with the huge rollout of Communities. According to The Verge, Communities are designed to deal...
daystech.org
Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW Gets October Security Patch
Verizon is now delivery out the October safety patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re nonetheless rocking this telephone, be looking out. Inside the replace, which is labeled as software program model IN2019_15_221025, you’ll discover the October patch, however not a lot else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that’s offered by Verizon. If you occur to see anything inside, be happy to tell us.
daystech.org
Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal
According to a brand new report, Elon Musk may very well bring back Vine from the lifeless. As most of you already know, the Tesla proprietor acquired Twitter for $44 billion fairly not too long ago, and it has huge plans for the corporate. He already fired the corporate’s prime...
daystech.org
Need to take the emotion out of tech evaluation and M&A? Here’s how
In the US, tech mergers and acquisitions stay essentially the most lively M&A sector when it comes to each worth and quantity; within the first half of this yr, $415.4 billion modified palms in nearly 1,300 general offers, in keeping with White & Case’s M&A Explorer. Perhaps your organization’s...
daystech.org
iPhone Q&A Workshop – November 18
Learn extra about your iPhone by attending a Tech Workshop on the John D. Spreckels middle. Nick Burmeister, from the Coronado Public Library, will present a hands-on interactive presentation that may cowl iPhone options, participant offered matters, and can finish by opening up the room for extra questions. For those...
daystech.org
Fortune Brainstorm A.I. promises to be the best A.I. conference yet
I wish to thank Alexei Oreskovic and Kevin Kelleher for submitting in for me whereas I used to be away. There’s loads occurring in A.I. And whereas this article goals to deliver you an important updates for a enterprise reader every week, typically it’s useful to each step again and dive deeper. That’s precisely what Fortune’s upcoming Brainstorm A.I. convention will allow you to do.
daystech.org
Apple Corporate May Be a Few Degrees from Freezing
It’s stated to be freezing at Apple Corporate, attention-grabbing 5G information for Apple, and the Mac shines in a scarcity luster quarter. Business Insider: Secret Sources Say Apple in Virtual Hiring Freeze. Apple’s tempo of hiring has slowed to a trickle — that’s the phrase from Business Insider (by...
Comments / 0