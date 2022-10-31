JCPenney Partners w/ HairToStay To Help Fund Hair-Preserving Treatments for Cancer Patients, + JCPenney’s Senior Executive On The Beauty of This Initiative

Self care is king. And taking the time to prioritize physical, mental, and spiritual health is fundamental for all – men included. Who said self care is just for women? As seen on Shark Tank, black-owned hair care brand Young King Hair Care (YKHC) is normalizing self care for boys and young men nationwide, offering a male-centered selection of plant-based products that help maintain healthy hair. The brand caters to the needs of males of color providing them with formulas that moisturize the hair, soothe the scalp, and promote hair growth. YKHC is dedicated to changing the way young men view self care and grooming, by assisting them with the confidence needed to be their best selves, which commonly starts with a healthy hair and skin care plan.

2 DAYS AGO