Recent News Articles

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 31, 2022

Temporary Lane Closure on 7th Street

WHAT: Temporary Lane Closure due to Street Improvements

WHEN: Nov. 1 through Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day

WHERE: #2 Lane of Southbound 7th Street between A Street & C Street in Victorville, Calif.

DESCRIPTION: Herman Weissker will be making street improvements at the intersection of 7th Street and B Street. As a result, the number two or slow lane of Southbound 7th Street will be closed between A Street and C Street on Nov. 1 through Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Motorists must utilize alternate routes. Signage and detours will be in place. Extreme caution should be used in the vicinity of this closure. Delays can be expected.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5158.

