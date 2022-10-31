Read full article on original website
Related
siouxfalls.business
Twin Cities firm expands here with focus on helping buy, sell businesses
Jill TenHaken knows from experience the decision to buy a business can be equal parts emotional and financial. “Not all business owners look far enough ahead to provide for your exit and think about an exit plan,” she said. “It brings up mortality and what are you going to do next, so it’s a hard discussion.”
KELOLAND TV
Heavy machine repair business to open in Canton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new business focused on repairing heavy machinery announced plans to open in Canton. The Canton Economic Development Corporation announced Decker Sales will break ground on a 33,600 square-foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10 and hopes to bring 10 full time jobs to Canton.
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
siouxfalls.business
Remodeled home, acreage with event barn top million-dollar mark
Two homes topped the million-dollar mark for residential sales for the week of Oct. 10. The No. 1 home in the The Park in Tuthill Highlands neighborhood in southeast Sioux Falls sold for $1.25 million. The two-story walkout home was built in 1995 on a 1-acre lot and was recently remodeled. With 4,800 square feet, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
siouxfalls.business
Neighborhood that lost Hy-Vee to get reduced-price grocery store
The west-central neighborhood left without a grocery store nearby earlier this year soon will see some of that void filled. Fair Market, a reduced-price grocery store, has founded a location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and plans to open a location there in the next month. The neighborhood lost access...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth. She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls building permit value nearly doubles from last year
Sioux Falls building activity has nearly doubled from 2021’s record year. Through October, the value of building permits totaled $1.77 billion, compared with $917 million for the same time last year. By far the biggest jump is in new commercial construction, which eclipsed $1 billion on its own, versus...
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
KELOLAND TV
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to suspend student for violation of school policy
The Madison Central School Board met for a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The board met in executive session regarding a student hearing, and appointed School Board President Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After just more than a half hour, the board came out of executive session and took action, which included accepting the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to suspend the student for which the hearing was held for a period of 18 days for violation of a school policy. The policy is JGDR regarding grounds for long term suspension or expulsion. Along with the board members, some of the school administrators present for the special meeting included Superintendent Jorgenson, High School Principal Adam Shaw and Assistant Principal Michael Ricke.
siouxfalls.business
Downtown boutique renames with focus on ‘meaningful’ brands
The sign has changed at a locally owned Phillips Avenue boutique. TH Grey is now called Veza. The store at 330 S. Phillips Ave. is owned by Ondrea Stachel, who moved to Sioux Falls from Minnesota in 2021. She’s the third owner for the boutique, which opened online in 2016 and downtown the following year.
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
KELOLAND TV
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
Comments / 0