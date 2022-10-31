Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Boss on [Spoiler’s] Fate: ‘Dead Is a Loaded Word’ on This Show
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]. Netflix may have saved Manifest, but can the passengers save the world? That’s what they’re facing at the end of the first 10 episodes of the supersized final season. Part 1 ends on a tragic note:...
tvinsider.com
‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Adam Devine Returns for ‘Bumper in Berlin’ in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Adam Devine‘s Bumper is back! The fan-favorite acapella-singing character from the popular Pitch Perfect film franchise is heading his own spinoff as Peacock prepares to launch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Officially set to premiere Wednesday, November 23, the series follows Bumper’s continued quest for music stardom with the...
tvinsider.com
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Country Legends in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are transforming into country legends in the first trailer for the six-part limited series George & Tammy which has officially been picked up by Showtime. The stars play famed performers Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the show which will premiere Sunday, December 4 as...
tvinsider.com
The Women of ‘Manifest’ Talk Season 4 Love Triangles and Saying Goodbye (VIDEO)
Fans can expect many exciting story threads to be picked up again with the Season 4 return of Manifest, which was canceled by NBC in June 2021 but rescued by Netflix two months later. One big part of the new season will inevitably be the continuing love triangle between Michaela...
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, “Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.”]. Asjha Cooper is hanging up her white coat, as the actress who plays Vanessa Taylor on NBC’s Chicago Med is leaving the popular medical drama. According...
tvinsider.com
Get to Know ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Breakout Keyla Monterroso Mejia
Abbott Elementary has been appointment viewing since its Season 1 premiere in 2021, but in Season 2 there’s even more reasons to tune into the Emmy-winning comedy which includes the addition of recurring guest star Keyla Monterroso Mejia. The actress broke through in 2021 with her run as hopeful...
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’ Boss Teases Scola & Nina’s Personal & Professional Struggles in Special Sunday Episode
For those who have been wondering what would happen to Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten), whose been working with the team in Maggie Bell’s absence on FBI, and with Missy Peregrym’s return just one episode away, the special November 6 installment should give us the answer. In...
tvinsider.com
‘Impractical Jokers’ Q & Murr Preview Season 10 and Tease Tour
The stars of Impractical Jokers sure know how to make fans laugh on truTV, and they’re bringing that infectious humor out on the road with their latest tour. Ahead of their Season 10 return in early 2023, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano announced that they will take their comedy across 16 cities beginning in February 2023. The lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other on the hidden camera series Impractical Jokers are promising plenty of fun for fans who pay them a visit at one of the several scheduled shows part of the “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.”
tvinsider.com
Jan Broberg Revisits Childhood Trauma in ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ Documentary (VIDEO)
It was a documentary that brought Jan Broberg‘s shocking true story of her two-time childhood kidnapping to the world. The events of Netflix‘s Abducted in Plain Sight were dramatized in Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family, currently in-season. And now, Broberg is returning to this harrowing time of her life in the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil coming to Peacock.
tvinsider.com
‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Canceled at Starz After One Season
It was a short reign for the Starz royal drama Becoming Elizabeth, as the network has canceled the series after just one season, as reported by Deadline. Created by British playwright Anya Reiss, the historical drama revolved around the teenage years of Queen Elizabeth I (Alicia von Rittberg), who, after the death of Henry VIII, is caught up in a frantic power struggle with her siblings. As her nine-year-old brother Edward ascends to the throne, Elizabeth fights to control her own destiny and take power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah Teases Getting to Know Deeks Better
Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera to direct her fifth episode of NCIS: Los Angeles with the November 6 “Flesh & Blood.”. Her approach to directing hasn’t changed since she did so for the first time in Season 12. “I think I’m just as obsessive with the details as I was in the beginning in the sense that I want to make sure I don’t miss anything,” she tells TV Insider. (The Directors Guild of America provides a workshop for first-time directors, then she evolved from there.) Something she’s learned is to “make sure you have an answer for people,” no matter which department might have a question, and she tries to avoid making the same mistakes twice.
tvinsider.com
‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer Teases Drama for Tully & Kate in Season 2 (VIDEO)
“Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully (Katherine Heigl) tells Kate (Sarah Chalke) in the Firefly Lane trailer for the first part of its second season. Unfortunately, that can’t always be true for the best friends at the center of the Netflix series, which...
tvinsider.com
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Puts Famous Lovers in a ‘Real Place of Struggle’
This smart, steamy series may share a title with the Oscar-winning 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, but the equally lush Starz production of Dangerous Liaisons is a prequel. Gritty and glamorous pre-revolutionary Paris is home to the younger, more naive Marquis de Merteuil, here known as Camille...
tvinsider.com
‘Sanditon’ Season 3: PBS Unveils Charlotte Heywood’s Return & Sets Premiere (PHOTOS)
Can you hear the ocean calling? PBS is more than ready to return to the titular English resort town of Masterpiece’s fan-favorite Sanditon. The beachy drama is gearing up for Season 3 which will officially arrive in 2023, with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. In three all-new photos, viewers get a first glimpse at some familiar faces and new characters.
tvinsider.com
‘The Crown’: Netflix Releases Behind the Scenes Look at Season 5 (VIDEO)
The fifth season of The Crown is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, and in anticipation, the streamer has released a special behind-the-scenes look at the royal drama. In addition to clips from the new season, the video features interviews with the new cast, including Imelda Staunton...
tvinsider.com
George & Mayan Lopez on How Close ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Is to Real Life (VIDEO)
The new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez is George Lopez’s fourth time playing a fictional version of himself, but this time around there’s something new: he’s costarring with his real-life twentysomething offspring, Mayan. There’s another twist — at one point, Mayan didn’t speak to her dad for about three years.
tvinsider.com
‘My Lady Jane’ Adds Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor & More to Cast
Prime Video‘s upcoming comedic drama My Lady Jane is expanding its cast as the show adds Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, Anna Chancellor, and Jim Broadbent to its ranks. The series, currently filming in London, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and...
tvinsider.com
The Rock’s On-Screen Parents Talk Dwayne Johnson & Family Ahead of ‘Young Rock’ Season 3
The ascension of Dwayne Johnson in the world of pro wrestling and entertainment continues during Young Rock season 3. Those younger years are also fleshed out more as his parents Rocky and Ata Johnson, played by Joseph Lee Anderson and Stacey Leilua, experience their own trials and tribulations. Rocky is...
tvinsider.com
Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. According to Variety, Plaza is set to star in the Disney+ series, though details on her character are being...
Comments / 0