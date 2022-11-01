Read full article on original website
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
Could Bitcoin’s security be at risk as a result of this update? Decoding details
Bitcoin [BTC] managed to surpass the $19,000 level towards the end of October. The king coin was constrained to this level for the longest time and made several attempts to move past it. Both holders and watchers rejoiced because they believed that this time, the end of the long-term resistance may signal the beginning of a new rise.
Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto’s Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer’s trust. Shiba...
Assessing the state of Optimism [OP] after it reclaims >$1 billion TVL
Layer-two protocol, Optimism [OP] recouped a $1 billion Total Value Locked (TVL) for the first time since 18 August. According to DappRadar, the Ethereum [ETH]-based blockchain re-hit the milestone on 27 October. However, it could not hold on to it for long before it surpassed the $1 billion mark again...
BTC investors and whales witness a change of heart and plans — Decoding ‘why’
Bitcoin [BTC] futures traders changed their “mode of operation” since the coin exited the $19,000 region on 25 October. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, open interest in the derivatives market had always followed the same trend as the price movement. This was the case for the two months...
As DOGE skyrockets 140% in a week, investors can watch out for these levels
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Elon Musk could have had a huge influence on Dogecoin once more. $0.134 could be of interest to the bulls in the coming days. Dogecoin [DOGE] registered gains of...
Ethereum: Will the tides change for ETH amid this recent accumulation
Ethereum [ETH] top ten investors holding their assets off exchanges added about 6.7% more of the number one altcoin, according to a recent update from Santiment. The on-chain analytic platform reported that the top ten non-exchange addresses, at press time, held 23.7 million ETH. This was a clear distinction of the status of the top ten addresses on exchanges which held about 8.7 million.
Is SHIB’s rally paving the way for this Shiba Inu update to take the market by storm
Price movement for SHIB was less than stellar in the months of September and October. The lack of good reception to the Shiba team’s new game, Shiba Eternity, only served to underline this point. The growing impatience with the Shibarium’s seemingly endless wait for release didn’t help matters.
Marathon Digital records highest BTC production in October
United States-based cryptocurrency mining organization Marathon Digital Holdings mined 615 BTC this October, the highest monthly total in its history. Marathon’s October mining production is only one BTC below its production during the third quarter of 2022, when it had produced 616 BTC. Its hash rate also increased 84%...
Bitcoin: What could this latest FOMC update mean for BTC
In the days leading up to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, several different scenarios were proposed as to whether or not interest rates would be increased. The meeting’s uncertain outcome sparked price fluctuations in the crypto asset market, which went up or down based on the direction of the rumors.
VeChain: Investors looking for a safe bet have all the reasons to consider VET
VeChain [VET] lately managed to make its investors happy as the price of VET surged by nearly 8% over the last week. At press time, VET was trading at $0.02396 with a market capitalization of $1,737,838,130. Though much of the credit goes to the current bullish crypto market, several developments...
Ripple gets new allies- Decoding what this update means for XRP
As fresh information about the case comes in, the Ripple v. SEC case just continues to grow more intriguing. After much opposition, it was disclosed last week that the SEC had finally conceded to the Amicus Brief motion, although with their own conditions. On 31 October, several of the parties...
FAMEEX hiring global agent with highest reward to attract crypto enthusiasts
The startup cryptocurrency exchange FAMEEX has released a further upgrade to the Global Agent Program for crypto and financial influencers. This upgrade makes the Global Agent Program one of the most lucrative crypto exchange affiliate programs in the industry. Through the FAMEEX Global Agent Program, members can earn up to...
Gotbit opens its liquidity providing program
Many people know that Gotbit has been a CEX & DEX market maker for over 5 years. Since 2017, the company has been working with cryptocurrency markets and successfully managing capital in decentralized assets. The Gotbit team does not tolerate a state of stagnation, but grows in all kinds of directions. As evidence, this year the company has launched a liquidity-providing program and now provides liquidity to projects in two main directions:
Binance Coin: How buyers can leverage BNB’s volatility to remain profitable
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. BNB witnessed a bullish volatile break on its daily chart. On the other hand, the crypto’s social dominance and funding rates marked a decline. Since dropping towards its...
Cardano: A pullback to $0.38 can see ADA form a range between…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano remains within a higher timeframe downtrend. The $0.42 area has been solid resistance in the past. Cardano has not been particularly strong in the markets in recent months....
The Sandbox [SAND] investors must watch out for these ‘LAND’mines in Q4
A new Messari report found that The Sandbox [SAND] was at the receiving end of some disinterest from the market. The general decline in interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenized blockchain gaming in Q3 culminated in a series of declines for the blockchain. According to NFTGo, The Sandbox is...
Can Polkadot solely rely on its development activity for a bullish November
Polkadot [DOT] has been in the spot light for quite some time now owing to its high development activity. DOT made headlines once more for the same reason, as it ranked second among crypto projects in terms of development activity in the last 30 days, only behind Cardano [ADA]. _____________________________________________________________________________________
How Shiba Inu’s recent gains amidst the crypto winter can mold its trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu jumped above its 20/50 day moving average, can the buyers continue to induce gains?. The meme crypto’s long/short ratio over the past day hinted at a bearish...
