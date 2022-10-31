NATICK – Louise Leona Menn passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, of natural causes at the age of 102. She is survived by her daughter Janet Menn of Natick; grandson Nathan Edwards and wife Elena Bassett, and great granddaughters Paloma and Oriana Bassett-Edwards of Syracuse, NY; and granddaughters Alexis Edwards of Miami, FL, and Margot Edwards and husband Brian Coleman of Westborough. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO