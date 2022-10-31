Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51
NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81
NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
City of Framingham To Hold Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11 at 11 a.m. in Nevins Hall inside the Memorial Building. The City will bestow 10 Medals of Liberty to Gold Star families during the ceremony. More details will be released by the City later.
Louise Leona Menn, 102
NATICK – Louise Leona Menn passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, of natural causes at the age of 102. She is survived by her daughter Janet Menn of Natick; grandson Nathan Edwards and wife Elena Bassett, and great granddaughters Paloma and Oriana Bassett-Edwards of Syracuse, NY; and granddaughters Alexis Edwards of Miami, FL, and Margot Edwards and husband Brian Coleman of Westborough. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81
MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
Public Invited To Tour of Veterans Memorials in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – On Veterans Day, November 11, the public is invited to participate in a tour of Veterans memorials in the City of Framingham. A schedule is below. The public can meet at the rear of the Memorial Building at 8 a.m. and or join the tour at any of the stops below.
#4 Seeded Worcester State Ousts Top-Seeded Framingham State
FRAMINGHAM – The top-seeded Framingham State University volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss Thursday evening to fourth-seed Worcester State University in one semifinal of the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Volleyball Tournament at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham,. Worcester State 3, Framingham State 2. Game scores 13-25,...
Framingham Police Hosting ‘Be In the Know’ Event November 16
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police are inviting parents and community members to attend “be in the know” event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, attendees can learn about what drugs are on the streets, how to get help for someone at risk, and what services are available.
Raymond Keith McKinnon, 66, Capital Group Properties Management
MARLBOROUGH – Raymond Keith McKinnon, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2022. Born in Milton, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of Grace (Blacklock) McKinnon of Milton, (George Thornborrow) and the late John McKinnon. Keith attended Milton District High School in Milton, Ontario. He enjoyed many years...
MetroWest Medical & Tufts Medicine Reach Deal On Cancer Center in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Leaders from MetroWest Medical Center and Tufts Medicine today, November 3, announced continued progress in their plans to ensure that cancer services remain open in Framingham without any disruption to care in the community. MetroWest Medical Center plans to transition operation of the cancer center to Tufts...
Cambridge-Newton-Framingham Ranked #3 in Country For Best City After Service as a Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – The hub of Cambridge-Newton-Framingham came in #3 across the nation as a place for veterans to live after they complete their service, according to a new survey by NavyFederal.org. Every year more than 250,000 military members transition out of service. The transition back to civilian life has...
Framingham Extinguishes SUV Fire on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters extinguished a SUV fire on Worcester Road last night, November 1. Just before 7p.m. Engine 1 responded to a motor vehicle fire in front of 653 Worcester Road, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The engine compartment of a 2012 Ford Explorer was fully involved,...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, November 4, 2022
1 Today is the LAST day for early in-person voting for the City’s election will take place at the Memorial Building today from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Individuals can still drop off mail in ballots at the box in the Memorial Building...
Ashland Hosting Pumpkin Composting Day Wednesday
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will host a pumpkin composting day on Wednesday, November 2. The event will be at Ashland DPW at 20 Ponderosa Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pumpkins can be brought in any condition. The Town of Ashland is hosting this event in...
Clockers Seeded #16 in Division 3 Field Hockey Tournament
ASHLAND – The Ashland High field hockey team is seeded #16 out of 37 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. The Clockers finished the regular season with a record of 7-8-3 and have a first round bye in the tourney. Ashland will play #17 Dennis-Yarmouth Regional on...
Stoughton Does Not Choose Former Mayor Spicer
FRAMINGHAM – The Town of Stoughton, a community roughly of 30,000 people, did not choose former mayor Yvonne Spicer, 60, of Framingham to be its next Town Manager. There were four candidates, three men and Spicer. The Stoughton Select Board went with the former Town administrator of Kingston, who...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and one driver was cited in a 3-vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 1. The 3-vehicle crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington & Irving streets. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt....
Framingham State Sinks Vikings In Season Opener
SALEM – Framingham State’s Cameron Lindsay and Sam Larkin scored third period goals as the Rams skated to a 4-2 victory in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) opener for both squads on Thursday evening at Rockett Arena in Salem. Framingham State is now undefeated at 2-0.
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
Sponsors & Donations Needed For Shop With A Cop
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department is seeking sponsors and donations for the annual Shop With A Cop program, said Framingham Police Officer Matthew Gutwill. The 2022 program will be held at Walmart on December 15. Chick-fil-A and Michael Cannon & Associates have already signed on, but more sponsors...
