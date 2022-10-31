ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelley Ann Schnair, 51

NATICK – Kelley Ann Schnair of Natick and Groton passed away on October 25, 2022. Loving daughter of Rita (Flynn) Murphy of Natick and the late Robert Schnair. Devoted sister of Stephen Schnair and his wife Deborah and Michael Schnair and his wife Kathy all of Natick. Aunt of Jack, Nicole, James, Hannah, and Ryan. Kelley is also survived by her dear friends Connie Porzio and Bill Novak, both of Natick, and numerous cousins.
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81

NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
Louise Leona Menn, 102

NATICK – Louise Leona Menn passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, of natural causes at the age of 102. She is survived by her daughter Janet Menn of Natick; grandson Nathan Edwards and wife Elena Bassett, and great granddaughters Paloma and Oriana Bassett-Edwards of Syracuse, NY; and granddaughters Alexis Edwards of Miami, FL, and Margot Edwards and husband Brian Coleman of Westborough. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81

MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
#4 Seeded Worcester State Ousts Top-Seeded Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM – The top-seeded Framingham State University volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss Thursday evening to fourth-seed Worcester State University in one semifinal of the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Volleyball Tournament at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham,. Worcester State 3, Framingham State 2. Game scores 13-25,...
Framingham Extinguishes SUV Fire on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters extinguished a SUV fire on Worcester Road last night, November 1. Just before 7p.m. Engine 1 responded to a motor vehicle fire in front of 653 Worcester Road, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The engine compartment of a 2012 Ford Explorer was fully involved,...
Stoughton Does Not Choose Former Mayor Spicer

FRAMINGHAM – The Town of Stoughton, a community roughly of 30,000 people, did not choose former mayor Yvonne Spicer, 60, of Framingham to be its next Town Manager. There were four candidates, three men and Spicer. The Stoughton Select Board went with the former Town administrator of Kingston, who...
Framingham State Sinks Vikings In Season Opener

SALEM – Framingham State’s Cameron Lindsay and Sam Larkin scored third period goals as the Rams skated to a 4-2 victory in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) opener for both squads on Thursday evening at Rockett Arena in Salem. Framingham State is now undefeated at 2-0.
Sponsors & Donations Needed For Shop With A Cop

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department is seeking sponsors and donations for the annual Shop With A Cop program, said Framingham Police Officer Matthew Gutwill. The 2022 program will be held at Walmart on December 15. Chick-fil-A and Michael Cannon & Associates have already signed on, but more sponsors...
