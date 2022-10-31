US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season. When the world shut down during the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, travel largely shut down with it. Many airlines received significant bailouts and assistance from the United States government to stay afloat while almost everyone remained grounded at home. Now as countries shift into COVID-19 recovery and travel has returned to something close to its pre-pandemic status—with many people embarking on what has been referred to in the industry as “revenge travel“—the airline industry is struggling to catch up and adjust to current conditions.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO