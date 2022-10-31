Read full article on original website
Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay
DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at another big airline are rejecting a contract offer to seek bigger pay raises. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to reject an offer by American Airlines that included wage hikes of 19% over two years. Union spokesman Dennis Tajer says American’s management is focusing on keeping pay increases as low as possible. The pilots can’t legally strike unless federal mediators allow it, and that hasn’t happened. The decision by the union board at American follows rejection of a contract offer by United Airlines pilots and a strike-authorization vote by Delta Air Lines pilots.
The latest in luxurious first-class airplane suites: Building up
With airlines seeking to use the floor space footprint of their first-class suites as efficiently as possible, the latest developments in making these ultraswanky experiences even more luxurious aren’t about adding more width or length to the suites. They’re about going up. A new generation of high-wall supersuites...
Problem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets
Boeing is promising Wall Street that it will make big improvements in airplane production and cash-flow generation in the next few years. Company officials told analysts Wednesday that Boeing will generate $10 billion in annual cash flow by 2025 or 2026. That upbeat forecast is based on boosting production of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, from 31 to 50 per month. Company officials also say they’ve got a handle on fixed-price contracts for the Pentagon that have cost the company billions because of budget overruns.
