At the time of writing, weapon tuning in Modern Warfare 2 has been disabled as there is a glitch causing the game to crash when players equip five attachments onto a weapon. Modern Warfare 2, the newest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, has officially been released, and coming with it is a system that allows players to tune their weapons to their heart's content. While systems like this have always been in place in Call of Duty, the tuning system this time around allows players greater flexibility in customizing their weapons.

2 DAYS AGO