Unfollow? Block? And who gets custody of the WhatsApp groups? How to break up in the digital age
Social media has made finding love easier, but ending relationships even messier. Here’s how to finish things online without losing your mind
Some Twitter staff say they were locked out of their company Slack and email accounts the evening before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Two Twitter employees posted screenshots of their company email login pages Thursday night, showing their passwords had been changed within the hour.
'I don't want to work with these clowns.' Inside the culture war that Elon Musk has unleashed at Twitter.
A Twitter employee worries that the old guard's culture of safeguarding the platform is giving way to Elon Musk "ass-kissing."
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
The number of Twitter account losses tripled in the days following Elon Musk's takeover, according to an analysis by Bot Sentinel.
A photo of a Twitter employee sleeping at the office has caused a stir — some say it's evidence of a toxic work culture, but many defended the practice of all-nighters
A Twitter employee who shared a photo appearing to show his boss sleeping on the office floor has caused a stir on the platform. The image, which was tweeted by Evan Jones, a product manager at Twitter Spaces, on November 2, was captioned, "When you need something from your boss at elon twitter."
Layoffs have already started at Elon Musk's Twitter. Here's what we know so far.
Elon Musk began to terminate Twitter staffers. The move came just hours after an email went out telling workers to expect layoffs to begin Friday.
Twitter staff ‘treated appallingly’ as job cuts begin; UK car sales face worst year since 1982 – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
