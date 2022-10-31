Read full article on original website
bluesman
3d ago
This joining a gang mentality has got to change, and this has got to start at Home, I firmly believe that intervention while they are young will work. More family time, family unit has distanced itself from bonding.
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
Kings County robber identified and arrested, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
Bakersfield Now
Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/4/22) The Bakersfield Police Department said when they arrived they found a victim suffering from major injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital. According to the police, they have no information on the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Man arrested after attacking women in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly […]
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Elizabeth Vidales, 36, of Shafter, was arrested at Poso and North Shafter on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Ignacio Briseno Ramirez, 42, of Shafter, was arrested on North Shafter and Munzer Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Julisa Eliza Cobian, 23, of Shafter, was arrested on...
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman with pipe wrench arrested after stealing cell phone, deputies say
ARMONA, Calif. ( ) – A woman in Armona was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening a homeowner and her neighbor with a pipe wrench, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of 6th Street in Armona...
Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia Wednesday night.
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
Man shot and killed in Visalia identified
The Visalia Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting.
Bakersfield Now
2 killed, identified in Mojave crash
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man and a woman, each residents of Boron, were killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Mojave late Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. At around 11:15 p.m. CHP received a report of a crash on northbound Highway 14 at Backus Road...
Man, 23, arrested for Ivanhoe shooting deputies say
IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday for an October shooting in Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe for a shooting that occurred in the 32000 Block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe on Oct. 7. Officials say Ambriz was booked at […]
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
